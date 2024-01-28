Inverness murderer’s ‘pointless’ punishment after being caught with sim card in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness murderer’s ‘pointless’ punishment after being caught with sim card in prison

Ryan Brandie is serving a life sentence with a minimum punishment period of 19 years after killing disabled chef Gary Gallogley.

By Gordon Currie
Ryan Brandie was was caught with an illicit sim card while serving his sentence in Perth Prison.

An Inverness murderer found with an illicit sim card in prison has been given another jail term that even the sentencing sheriff described as “pointless.”

Ryan Brandie is serving a life sentence with a minimum punishment period of 19 years after killing disabled chef Gary Gallogley in his home in 2018.

He was caught with an illicit sim card while serving his sentence in Perth Prison and admitted the offence at Perth Sheriff Court.

His solicitor said: “He was remanded in respect of the murder charge in 2018 and has been in custody since then.

“He had only recently moved from Shotts Prison and was given a prison issue phone. There were limits to the numbers he could have on that handset.

“Some of his friends were changing numbers so he was using this to phone them. He has lost privileges and been punished within the institution.”

Sheriff: ‘The whole thing pretty pointless’

Noting he was serving life and could not be given a consecutive sentence, Sheriff William Gilchrist imposed a two-month concurrent sentence.

The sheriff said: “It makes the whole thing pretty pointless.”

Brandie was due to appear via video link from the prison, but he failed to arrive after the court waited upon him for several minutes.

The case was heard without him after a prison staff member said: “He’s faffing around.”

Brandie, 29, was jailed for life in 2019 for murdering Mr Gallogley in his Inverness home by torching it and leaving him to die.

Gary Gallogley. Image: Police Scotland

Brandie initially hit the 54-year-old with his own walking stick before starting two fires at the flat in the Raigmore estate.

Tragic Mr Gallogley – who had moved north from Lanarkshire several years earlier – died two days later in hospital after suffering severe burns.

Lord Mulholland told him: “He was a man who had done you no harm. He presented no threat to you.

“For no reason, you assaulted him by striking him with his walking stick. This rendered him more infirm and unable to escape.

“You set two fires in his small flat – one in the bedroom and one close to where he was lying in the living room. The death must have been painful and horrific.”

Brandie was arrested after confessing what he had done to his girlfriend, who lived near to the victim. She reported him to police.

