Aberdeen Fashion Week team to run courses with Game of Thrones actor

The people behind Aberdeen Fashion Week are diversifying into the world of academia with a number of exciting courses starting on various dates this spring.

The Fashion Art Media Academy will be running workshops in subjects including Fashion Design, Photography, Makeup Artistry, Music, Indian Dance, Afro Dance, Modelling, Crocheting, Journalism, Acting, Homework and Tuition.

Among the esteemed tutors are Gary Wales from Game of Thrones who will be running acting classes.

Some classes will be conducted virtually through Zoom, while others will take place on Sundays at the FaceYouth Centre on Craigshaw Road, West Tullos Industrial Estate in Aberdeen.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Lydia Cutler said: “Our tutors are highly-trained professionals. They are fully registered and qualified to provide quality education.

“We offer tuition services for both primary and secondary school subjects,” said Dr Cutler, but added: “We welcome learners of all ages.

Fashion Art Media Academy to promote students

“These courses are designed to assist you in obtaining employment, preparing for advanced studies, or enhancing your education.

“Additionally, we will focus on creating professional portfolios for job opportunities within the industry.

“In the event that job openings become available, we will actively promote our students for these positions.”

Dr Cutler said the courses are both for fun and for a certificate: “Upon the successful completion of a session, a certificate will be provided to demonstrate your proficiency in the specific section and your successful completion of it.”

There are 11 courses, with varying durations ranging from 10 days to six months with some extending beyond that timeframe.

“In the past, our main focus has been on training models for runway walking, but now we are introducing our first-ever courses,” said Dr Cutler.

“Our extensive array of classes and master classes is designed to fuel people’s passions and guide them towards excellence.”

Dr Cutler said that attendees can expect “to enter into a very ambitious firm, where people are driven by their work and aim for the best possible results”.

“They should expect to have a very high learning curve and to also get a constructive feedback on their subject areas.

“Participants will become fierce in every aspect of their lives from navigating daily routines to gracing the runway with unmatched poise, from crafting breathtaking designs to becoming experts in makeup artistry, acting, dancing and more.

“This will also enable them to choose their careers.”

The fees for each class may differ but the majority of classes are priced at £10 per session.

However, if attendees choose to book a cluster of 10 classes, the cost per class will be reduced to £7. Similarly, for a cluster of 20 classes, the fee per class will further decrease to £5.

Fashion Art Media Academy recruits experts in their field

Other tutors include:

Muhammad Fawad Noori, basic fashion design and pattern cutting

Dr Lydia Cutler, fashion design classes and crochet dressmaking

Dorota Puszkiewicz, photography

Sakina Zeynalova, makeup artistry

Ali Campbell, musical instruments classes

Stafford William, dance

Andy Marshall, model training and work placements

Claire Louise, model training

Angela Thouless, art

For more information or to apply for a course, visit www.fashionartmediaacademy.com