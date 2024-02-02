Aberdeen Fashion Week team to run courses with Game of Thrones actor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Aberdeen Fashion Week team to run courses with Game of Thrones actor

Actor Gary Wales among the tutors as new Fashion Art Media Academy launches with classes including acting, photography, makeup, modelling and journalism

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Makeup artistry, acting and photography will be among the courses on offer from the team behind Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
Makeup artistry, acting and photography will be among the courses on offer from the team behind Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

The people behind Aberdeen Fashion Week are diversifying into the world of academia with a number of exciting courses starting on various dates this spring.

The Fashion Art Media Academy will be running workshops in subjects including Fashion Design, Photography, Makeup Artistry, Music, Indian Dance, Afro Dance, Modelling, Crocheting, Journalism, Acting, Homework and Tuition.

Among the esteemed tutors are Gary Wales from Game of Thrones who will be running acting classes.

Actor Gary Wales from Game of Thrones will be offering his expert advice at courses run by Fashion Art Media Academy in Aberdeen. Image: Fashion Art Media Academy.

Some classes will be conducted virtually through Zoom, while others will take place on Sundays at the FaceYouth Centre on Craigshaw Road, West Tullos Industrial Estate in Aberdeen.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Lydia Cutler said: “Our tutors are highly-trained professionals. They are fully registered and qualified to provide quality education.

“We offer tuition services for both primary and secondary school subjects,” said Dr Cutler, but added: “We welcome learners of all ages.

Fashion Art Media Academy to promote students

“These courses are designed to assist you in obtaining employment, preparing for advanced studies, or enhancing your education.

“Additionally, we will focus on creating professional portfolios for job opportunities within the industry.

“In the event that job openings become available, we will actively promote our students for these positions.”

Dr Lydia Cutler has launched Fashion Art Media Academy in Aberdeen. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Dr Cutler said the courses are both for fun and for a certificate: “Upon the successful completion of a session, a certificate will be provided to demonstrate your proficiency in the specific section and your successful completion of it.”

There are 11 courses, with varying durations ranging from 10 days to six months with some extending beyond that timeframe.

“In the past, our main focus has been on training models for runway walking, but now we are introducing our first-ever courses,” said Dr Cutler.

“Our extensive array of classes and master classes is designed to fuel people’s passions and guide them towards excellence.”

Modelling will be one of the subjects covered by courses run by the team behind Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Dr Cutler said that attendees can expect “to enter into a very ambitious firm, where people are driven by their work and aim for the best possible results”.

“They should expect to have a very high learning curve and to also get a constructive feedback on their subject areas.

“Participants will become fierce in every aspect of their lives from navigating daily routines to gracing the runway with unmatched poise, from crafting breathtaking designs to becoming experts in makeup artistry, acting, dancing and more.

“This will also enable them to choose their careers.”

Photography is another course on offer. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

The fees for each class may differ but the majority of classes are priced at £10 per session.

However, if attendees choose to book a cluster of 10 classes, the cost per class will be reduced to £7. Similarly, for a cluster of 20 classes, the fee per class will further decrease to £5.

Fashion Art Media Academy recruits experts in their field

Other tutors include:
  • Muhammad Fawad Noori, basic fashion design and pattern cutting
  • Dr Lydia Cutler, fashion design classes and crochet dressmaking
  • Dorota Puszkiewicz, photography
  • Sakina Zeynalova, makeup artistry
  • Ali Campbell, musical instruments classes
  • Stafford William, dance
  • Andy Marshall, model training and work placements
  • Claire Louise, model training
  • Angela Thouless, art

For more information or to apply for a course, visit www.fashionartmediaacademy.com

Aberdeen Fashion Week has sparked the idea for a new learning academy. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

More from Lifestyle

P&J reporter David Mackay was diagnosed with haemochromatosis at the age of 19
David Mackay: Haemochromatosis 'Celtic curse' could have killed me - more testing means lives…
Castle Fraser, Aberdeenshire. Image: Shutterstock
11 places to spot snowdrops and daffodils in the north and north-east
Karla Sinclair and I before trying out some dishes at Gio's by La Lombarda. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's La Lombarda is back with 'Gio's': Our review of 5 menu items
Life of Pi at HMT. Image: Johan Persson
5 things to do this weekend: 90s rave in Aberdeen and a gardening workshop…
Progress in UK cancer survival is now slower than it has been for 50 years, according to a new report (Jeff Moore/PA)
UK progress in cancer survival ‘slower than it has been for 50 years’
Taste of Grampian - in association with ANM Group - is the north-east of Scotland's favourite indoor foodie experience.
Meet the sponsors of Taste of Grampian 2024
Who's ready for Taste of Grampian 2024? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Taste of Grampian 2024: Early bird tickets go on sale today
A nationwide lung transplant scheme has reduced waiting times for the sickest patients, a study has found (NHSBT)
Lung transplant scheme reduced waits for sickest patients, study shows
Repairs to the Tyne Bridge in Newcastle will be carried out (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tyne Bridge to get £35m refit as the 1928 crossing shows its age
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
GPs ‘sceptical’ about giving patients online access to medical records – study

Conversation