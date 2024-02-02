11 places to spot snowdrops and daffodils in the north and north-east

Snowdrops and daffodils are beginning to bloom — but where are the best places to see them across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands?

Snowdrops are being celebrated across the country over the next few weeks with festivals, walks and events dedicated to them. And from Aberdeenshire to the Highlands there are plenty of great places to visit and spot some snowdrops – and perhaps some daffodils too!

Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire

Best known as the beloved Scottish home to the late Queen, the Balmoral Castle and Estate grounds are now open to the public on specific dates over the coming months.

The formal gardens, which started under Prince Albert’s supervision, have been expanded and improved throughout the royal family’s ownership.

Covering some three acres, the grounds contain a range of glasshouses and the conservatory — although these are designed to be fully grown between August and October, daffodils can still be spotted during the spring period.

Haddo House, Aberdeenshire

It’s safe to say that Haddo House holds a lasting impression from the moment you set your eyes upon it.

Designed in 1732 by William Adam, the house went on to have a luxurious makeover in the 1880s — resulting in a clean Georgian-style exterior and an elegant Victorian interior.

Terrace gardens surround the building with geometric flower beds and an elaborate herbaceous border, accompanied by the lavish trail of lime trees leading to Haddo Country Park.

The burst of colours is incredible, even more so with the pop of yellow from the Daffodils.

Bruckhills Croft, Aberdeenshire

This informal country cottage garden broadens to three-quarters of an acre on the outskirts of Rothienorman – there is also an additional acre with the wildflower meadow and pond.

Bruckhills Croft is well-known for exhibiting nearly 600 varieties of snowdrops — back in 2021, their collection of Galanthus (snowdrops) was awarded National Plant Collection status by Plant Heritage.

It is among the places taking part in Scotland’s Gardens Scheme’s Snowdrops and Winter Walks – an initiative which is raising cash for charity. Openings are by arrangement, and for more information go to scotlandsgardens.org/bruckhills-croft or snowdrops.me

Duthie Park, Aberdeen

This local hotspot is loved by many due to its reinstated Victorian features such as the bandstand, fountains, and boating ponds.

The Winter Gardens now houses one of the most visited indoor plant collections in Scotland — not forgetting the bursts of daffodils and snowdrops within the park too.

The park and the gardens are the regular places where Keep Scotland Beautiful and Britain in Bloom judges are taken when visiting Aberdeen for their judging.

Duthie Park has received medals every year since 2008.

Leith Hall Garden, Aberdeenshire

The walled garden at Leith Hall is a short walk from the main house down a sheltered alley near Huntly.

With ten generations of Leith-Hay having lived here until just after the Second World War they donated the house to the National Trust for Scotland along with all their furnishings and art.

The beautiful surrounding grounds hold a variety of seasonal plants from daffodils and snowdrops to fruit and vegetables.

Cawdor Castle, Highlands

Built as a private fortress by the Thanes of Cawdor, 23 generations of the family inhabited the medieval manor — dating back to the 14th century.

With one of the country’s greatest gardens, visitors can experience displays beyond the eye can see.

As well as snowdrops and daffodils, there are collections of rhododendrons and azaleas, borders full of lilies and galtonias, flowering trees and shrubs, archways of roses and laburnum, spring bulbs, and contemporary sculptures to name but a few.

Duff House, Aberdeenshire

This Georgian estate house in Banff was once the topic of a five-year court case battle between two Williams — William Duff, the owner, and William Adam, its architect.

The house is now in the care of Historic Environment Scotland, is part of the National Galleries Scotland, and is also a Category A listed building

Surrounded by greenery and the neighboring Banff Golf Course, you are guaranteed to spot some daffodils in the coming months.

Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen

As one of Aberdeen’s oldest historic properties, Hazlehead Park was originally part of the great hunting forests of Stocket just outside the city.

Now, the park imitates both city and countryside with its woodland walks, nature trails, and of course, flower-filled gardens.

During springtime, there are lovely displays from a variety of colourful species — including snowdrops and daffodils.

Dunvegan Castle, Highlands

If you’ve got a trip to the Isle of Skye planned then you must add Dunvegan Castle to your list of places to visit.

The picturesque quality of, not only the castle but its backdrop too, is breathtaking along with the five acres of award-winning gardens around it.

It is among the places in the Scotland’s Gardens Scheme’s Snowdrops and Winter Walks. There are openings on February 10, 15 and 20, and for more information go to

scotlandsgardens.org/dunvegan-castle-and-gardens

or dunvegancastle.com

Seaton Park, Aberdeen

Seaton Park is a public area situated in old Aberdeen, encompassing historical architecture and agriculture.

St Machar’s Cathedral shapes the backdrop to the ‘Cathedral walk’, an arrangement of spring and summer flower beds that create a beautiful sight for visitors.

At this time of year, you can begin to see masses of daffodil buds preparing to blossom all around the ancient monument and snowdrops beginning to sprout through the woods.

Brodie Castle, Moray

Take a trip to the rose-coloured Brodie Castle that housed the Brodie clan for over 400 years in Moray.

The Playful Garden takes you back in time with fun characters inspired by the castle’s quirky history — including children’s favourite, Brodie the Bunny.

Visitors are treated to the magnificent display of the Brodie National Daffodil Collection every Spring. One of the greatest pioneers in daffodil hybridisation was Major Ian Brodie, who used the garden to breed various daffodil breeds — 130 of these still grow there now.