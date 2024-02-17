Jacqueline Wake Young: Valentine’s Day in the fog was a labour of love

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Valentine’s Day in the fog was a labour of love

Driving around Aberdeen in thick fog on Valentine's Day isn't terribly romantic but there's more than enough romance to go around in Peterhead and Skye.

A romantic candlelit dinner or a trip to McDonald's - you decide what's more romantic.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

It’s amazing what folk will do for love.

I once drove 300 miles through the night during one of the worst storms in decades to get my elderly dog to a vet’s appointment on time.

He snoozed on the back seat, oblivious to the fact that I couldn’t see the motorway lane markings under the flood waters and my eyeballs had dried out because I didn’t dare blink.

But that’s the thing about true love, it’s given generously and without a care for anything in return.

Valentine’s Day in the fog

This Valentine’s Day I spent most of the evening being mum’s taxi, also in horrible weather and struggling to see the road when fog suddenly descended.

No candlelit dinner for me but I probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

Years ago my husband drove me 13 miles to McDonald’s at midnight so I could satisfy my pregnancy craving for tartar sauce with a Filet o’ Fish.

McDonald’s, satisfying cravings for hungry people everywhere.

What’s more, when I was convinced they had put mayonnaise on it instead, he drove me back to get it sorted out.

If that’s not love then I don’t know what is. Unless he had an equally powerful craving for a McChicken Sandwich that night which he has never yet admitted to.

If memory serves, they had run out of tartar sauce and had used the next best thing.

Then again I was a tired and emotional pregnant lady with a dill pickle habit standing in McDonald’s at midnight, possibly in my slippers, so recollections may vary.

Over a candlelit dinner is just one way to propose.

Come to think about it, it could have been a Chicken Mayo and my tastebuds were so out of whack I didn’t notice it wasn’t even fish, who knows?

I’ve learned that love doesn’t always look like how I’d thought it would look, but more importantly, to buy two jars of tartar sauce and not just one when I’m doing a big shop.

Another couple who didn’t go for a candlelit dinner this Valentine’s Day were Hilda and Louis Neil of Peterhead, who opted for a trip to the cinema instead.

Hilda and Louis recreated their first date 62 years later. Image: Big Partnership.

The pair went to The Arc cinema, 62 years on from their first date, which was also a night out at the pictures.

That time it was to see The Great Escape featuring Steve McQueen looking cool in a leather jacket on a motorbike.

This time it was to see Wonka, featuring Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa, so you can’t have everything.

Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa in the film Wonka.

In 1961, ex-army officer Louis swept Hilda off her feet by planning a surprise wedding while on leave.

Hilda said he told her the day before while they were on the bus home after a day trip to Aberdeen.

They have now spent more than 60 happy years together so it just goes to show, it’s not the venue but the person that matters when it comes to a marriage proposal.

Hilda and Louis head out for Valentine’s Day. Image: Big Parternship.

That said, some people are taking popping the question to extremes, choosing spectacular locations and even a photographer to capture the moment.

The Isle of Skye is now a top choice for going down on one knee, owing to its breath-taking scenery and also its connection to TV series Outlander.

Local photographers Rosie Woodhouse and Penny Hardie say the trend for dramatic proposals caught on camera started in America.

Rosie Woodhouse, right, and Penny Hardie have turned the trend for dramatic proposals into a business.

Now they not only snap the occasion for their clients, but they help them find the perfect spot and even manage to stay incognito until the big moment by posing as hikers.

Rosie said they look like “just two middle-aged women out bird spotting or taking landscape pictures, nobody ever notices us”.

High heels, dresses and kilts

One groom-to-be from Argentina brought his future fiancée, his family and his best man to Scotland and wanted them to look their best for the photo at Armadale Castle.

To throw them off the scent he had them wear kilts, dresses and high heels for the whole trip, telling them it was the dress code when visiting a Scottish Castle.

I don’t know if I would have said yes to a man who had made me clip up and down turrets in party shoes for three days, but like I say, it’s amazing what folk will do for love.

Conversation