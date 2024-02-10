Jacqueline Wake Young: Daytime disco in Aberdeen is sure to be a hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Jacqueline Wake Young: Daytime disco in Aberdeen is sure to be a hit

Aura nightclub in Aberdeen to launch Disco Days events for over-30s who want to go dancing but want to get home at a reasonable time and not looking for a taxi at 3am.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Aura nightclub is to host Disco Days for over-30s who want to go dancing earlier on.
Aura nightclub is to host Disco Days for over-30s who want to go dancing earlier on.

You hope, you dream and you never really think it will happen and then it does – the chance to go disco dancing in the daytime.

And I don’t just mean when a good song comes on in Asda and you find yourself alone in the baking aisle.

I like to think I’ve given the folk monitoring the security camera a laugh when I’ve broken out my moves next to the fondant icing.

I can just imagine the chat in the control room:

“Here, John, there’s an incident in aisle 26.”

“What? Someone nicking cake sprinkles again?”

“Nah, just some wifie thinks she’s Janet Jackson.”

Janet Jackson on stage for Good Morning America, she’s probably never been in Asda in her life. Image:  Shutterstock.

Disco Days to offer ‘afternoon club experience’

News that Aura in Aberdeen is to host an “afternoon club experience” for over-30s has come just in time for me because there’s probably a limit on how many kids’ discos I can crash before I’m disowned.

I got away with it in the early years, just a bit of bopping at the back of the hall while a bunch of tots played musical chairs to One-Direction.

One Direction in 2013, a favourite for children’s birthday parties at the time. Image: Ian West/PA Wire.

Now they are tweenagers they can’t take the embarrassment of a mum hijacking the dancefloor after ‘accidentally’ turning up early to collect them from a party.

At a Christmas disco one Saturday afternoon last year they seemed too engrossed in their phones to notice me doing all the actions to Shotgun by George Ezra around my Primark shopping bags.

But once I started pestering the DJ for a bit of Earth, Wind & Fire it was game over.

A vinyl collection including disco’s finest, Earth, Wind & Fire. Image: Shutterstock.

I was banished to a table with some other mums who hadn’t even dared to take their coats off and were holding their handbags and car keys as if to say: “Don’t worry, I’m not stopping, let alone joining in.”

They had to make do with tapping their feet and vaguely singing along to some absolute tunes after being informed by their offspring that their dancing days are over.

Disco Days gets a surprising response

But no more! Woo hoo! Disco Days will be an actual grown-up disco, that is actually for people like me, and I’ll be at the front of the queue.

That in itself will be an experience. I’ve never seen a bouncer in the daylight and what if they turn me away for not having the right shoes?

I’m telling you now, I’ll be mortified. I can just see it. Everyone staring as I’m forced to walk back past the line, pretending I’d got the wrong place and was in fact looking for Café Boheme to meet a friend. For coffee.

Because that’s what we seem to do after we’ve hit a certain age and I’m not entirely sure when I agreed to that.

George Ezra playing at P&J Live in 2022 – and a Christmas party last year.

I do like coffee shops but never have I ever had as much fun in a coffee shop as I have in a disco, plus they look at you funny if you’re wearing glitter gel.

Tony Cochrane, owner of Aura on Bridge Place, said that since announcing the Disco Days events he has been “blown away” by the response, especially from women.

No kidding? You may end up wondering what you’ve unleashed Tony, so brace yourself.

He added: “After speaking to people, we realised at a certain age people don’t want to be out until 3am and they want to get back at a reasonable time.”

Nightclub owner Tony Cochrane has been surprised by the response to the Disco Days idea. Image: DC Thomson.

The Disco Days events will run between 2.30pm and 7.30pm so none of that traipsing around in the cold and dark, getting blisters in your high heels looking for a taxi.

I’ll probably just walk back to my car and pop into Iceland on the way home. It’s a win-win really.

The excitement continues with the Belmont Cinema architect revealing that the new venue will be inspired by “Hollywood’s Golden Age”.

It’s like they read my mind. How glorious does that sound?

Belmont Cinema campaigners from left, Jacob Campbell, Richard Tinto and Dallas King. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Now on weekends if I’m not out disco dancing I’ll be watching the films I love in a groovy new venue, hot dog and popcorn at the ready.

Architect Richard Tinto hopes the design will remind people of a time when “everyone went to the cinema” and by the look of the plans, everyone will want to go to this cinema.

Sure beats the baking aisle in Asda anyway.

Orson Welles astride stacks of newspapers in Citizen Kane is a reminder of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

More from Lifestyle

Junior doctors in England staged the longest strike in NHS history in January (Ben Birchall/PA)
BMA offers to call off action in return for increased strike mandate
Sheila Gray outside her award-winning parlour. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The legendairy Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour, which has buttery and Red Bull flavours
Wild Yoga instructor Penny Clay (centre) leads a session in the shadow of Steall Falls. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
I try wild yoga in the shadow of 'Harry Potter waterfall' in Glen Nevis
The Udny Arms serves wonderful food with a beautiful backdrop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Newly refurbished Udny Arms Hotel offers superior service and the best sticky toffee pudding
The Salt Cellar is a venue to pop on your must-visit list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The top Lossiemouth food and drink spots to visit if you're in town
Ben Torrie, APA's director of programming and creative projects, loves Granite Noir. Pic: Kath Flannery.
Behind the Scenes of Granite Noir with Ben Torrie of Aberdeen Performing Arts
Powers to ban pavement parking should be extended across England to make streets safer, according to a report published by councils (Alamy/PA)
Councils call for pavement parking to be banned across England
Rohan Morris as a baby and a year later (Swansea Bay University Health Board/PA)
Baby born weighing just 1lb ‘doing brilliantly’ as he celebrates first birthday
Singer Sandi Thom at St Margaret's Primary School, Loanhead, where Scotland First Minister Alex Salmond has been announcing plans for the first official St Andrew's Day celebrations under SNP administration.
'I'm here for the cause': Banff star Sandi Thom is back with new single…
The crash happened between junctions 21a and 22 on the M25 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Police force under investigation after two die in M25 collision

Conversation