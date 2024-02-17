Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on Junior Hoilett fitness, Nick Montgomery reunion and Shayden Morris support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock on Junior Hoilett fitness, Nick Montgomery reunion and Shayden Morris support

Dons manager says new signing Hoilett is ready to make an instant impact at Pittodrie.

By Danny Law
Neil Warnock with Junior Hoilett during their time at Cardiff City. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock with Junior Hoilett during their time at Cardiff City. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock believes Junior Hoilett is ready to make an immediate impact with the Dons.

The 33-year-old has not played a competitive match since featuring as a substitute for Canada in a 3-2 defeat against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals on November 22 last year.

The former Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers winger has been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the MLS season in November.

But the 62-times capped Canada international has been training with Reading and Warnock believes Hoilett will be ready if called upon to feature against Hibernian this afternoon.

The Dons boss said: “He looks good to me and as good as I have ever seen him.

“He is determined and has been training with Reading for the last six weeks.

“He knows he needs to get fit enough to get in the Canada squad.

“He has played different places with them. He has played left and in the 10 role. He gives us another couple of options which we probably don’t have.

“In our situation if you can get a good player in then it helps the squad.

“We are a bit thin on the ground.

“We don’t have that many options and there are not that many free transfer players who are worth bringing in.

“We will have to go with what we have really.

“I know he wants to get in the Canada squad for the coming games.

“I told him he would enjoy himself up here and he said he would go anywhere with me because we have always had good times. He works hard and is my type.”

Warnock has managed Hoilett at QPR and Cardiff City and believes bringing a known quantity to Pittodrie makes him more confident that Hoilett can be a success north of the border.

New Aberdeen signing Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS. 

He said: “I signed him at QPR and Cardiff and we also had him in (training) at Huddersfield.

“He and Sol Bamba were my first signings (at Cardiff).

“I said, ‘Do you know where I am?’  He said yes and I asked if he wanted to come and he said ‘I’ll go anywhere with you gaffer’.

“I told him I am only here until the end of the season but I think you can do a good job.

“He said he had been doing well training-wise and he got on the first flight.

“I know what I am getting, I am not gambling.

“The other night, I gambled on a couple of players and it didn’t come off.

“At least I know what I am getting but he is not a world beater, make no mistake about that.

“He is a good pro and will be good in the dressing room.”

More free agents to come?

Warnock has not ruled out the possibility of adding more free agents if he believes they will enhance the Aberdeen squad.

He said: “We are looking but it is pointless bringing in players who are no better than what you have.

“I am not one for looking at videos, I need to see them face-to-face or somebody to see them.

“We are getting recommendations from everywhere and I don’t think you can go off (something) like that.”

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock in a relaxed mood during a press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS. 

Another old acquaintance

Warnock will be reunited with another familiar face when he locks horns with Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery this afternoon.

The Dons boss was Montgomery’s manager at Sheffield United for seven years, handing him his debut for the Blades when he was only 17.

Warnock has been impressed with the way Montgomery has adapted to management, particularly his successful spell in charge of Central Coast Mariners who he guided to the A-League Championship in 2023.

Warnock said: “I spoke to him last night. We had a good chat.

“I have a lot of time for him and he is a genuinely nice guy. He did ever so well in Australia.

“I told him to get over here and when he got the Hibs job I congratulated him and told him it was a good club.

“We will be battling, he will try to get one over on me and I will be trying to get one over on him.

“I knew there was interest from Hibs and I told him I would come up for a game. They got to the (League Cup) semi-final and I said I would come to the final if they got there but Aberdeen did them.

“He has always been thoughtful about the game. He always looked at his game and where he could improve.

“He took that out to Australia with him. Central Coast Mariners were never the favourites and were always near the bottom of the pile, so to do what he did just shows what you can do with a good group of players.”

Support for Morris

Warnock, meanwhile, was disappointed with the abuse Dons winger Shayden Morris received on social media following Wednesday’s 3-3 draw against Motherwell.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and Motherwell’s Georgie Gent during the 3-3 draw at Pittodrie. Image: SNS. 

Morris and Dante Polvara were substituted after only 30 minutes with the Dons trailing 3-0 after a disastrous start.

Warnock said: “It is out of order but it is the modern society. If you have a bad game you are likely to get abused.

“I felt sorry for Dante because he didn’t put a foot wrong but I had to change it quickly before we lost a fourth.

“I apologised to him when he went off.

“Shayden, in a way, contributed to every goal. I had to relieve him to stop anymore.

“That is how the fans are just now, if it isn’t a player it will be me or a member of staff.

“There always has to be a scapegoat. It is society really. I spoke to him on Friday with one or two others.”

‘When the gaffer calls you can’t say no’: Junior Hoilett jumped at the chance to make Aberdeen move

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald after the 3-3 draw against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Angus MacDonald's lack of game time for Aberdeen this season remains puzzling
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster wants SWPL split to mirror men's Premiership
Aberdeen's Connor Barron and Motherwell's Harry Paton battle for the ball. Image: SNS.
Connor Barron's full focus on Aberdeen after Swansea City deadline day drama
Blair McKenzie, right, in action against Keith's Jake Stewart. Image: Jasperimage
Aberdeen recall defender Blair McKenzie from loan stint at Elgin City
New Aberdeen signing Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
'When the gaffer calls you can't say no': Junior Hoilett jumped at the chance…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Kilmarnock's Liam Donnelly in action in Killie's 1-0 win at Pittodrie in December.
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock Scottish Cup date and kick-off time confirmed
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath is tackled by Motherwell's Paul McGinn. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: An admirable point in the circumstances but Aberdeen should be beating Motherwell
Canadian World Cup winger Junior Hoilett has joined Aberdeen until the end of the season.
Aberdeen confirm signing of Canada international Junior Hoilett
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates his goal for Aberdeen in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Motherwell. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann: It doesn't matter if it is Motherwell or Bayern Munich - Aberdeen…
Canada's Junior Hoilett applauds the fans during his team's 3-0 win over El Salvador in a World Cup qualifier in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen weigh up move for Canada international Junior Hoilett