5 things to do this weekend: Michael Jackson tribute at P&J Live and Granite Noir returns to Aberdeen

Crime-fiction fanatics will have a busy week on their hands with many exciting events to attend — but if you’re looking for something different to do this weekend there are also award-winning magicians in New Pitsligo and a wrestling extravaganza in Peterhead!

Granite Noir

Aberdeen’s crime-writing festival is back with a variety of different events and workshops for you to investigate!

One, in particular, is Bold New Voices, hosted at the Lemon Tree on Saturday at 11am — featuring three rising authors, including Adam Oyebanji, Briar Ripley Page and Maud Woolf, to talk through their latest novels.

To hear all about the creative process behind their stories, go to aberdeenperformingarts.com to buy tickets now for £10.50

Michael starring Ben

The latest smash-hit theatre production from producer James Baker will be offering an incredible performance at P&J Live on Saturday.

Featuring the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman, who not only looks and sounds like the real-life icon but has mastered his routine so well that audiences can’t spot the difference.

With showcase hits such as Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal and Thriller, get your tickets now at pandjlive.com before they are all gone.

Four Magicians

If you love magic tricks then this event is for you as four of Scotland’s top magical entertainers are coming together for an evening of wonder and illusion.

Award-winning magicians Smith & Burns, Eoin Smith, and James Dickson will appear on stage at New Pitsligo Public Hall for a show full of laughs, mind-reading and surprises on Sunday.

This would be the perfect night out for the whole family with tickets ranging from £7 – £10. For more information go to allevents.in

Blootoon Wrestling Extravaganza

If you’re a WWE fan, why not take a look at this family-friendly wrestling event being held at the Palace Hotel in Peterhead?

Wrestlezone and Peterhead Community Council have teamed up for a fantastic show this Saturday to raise funds for defibrillators in the local area.

Fan favourites will be in attendance, including Lost Boy Aspen, Caleb Valhalla, Damien, and more, with opportunities to meet the wrestlers too — VIP tickets are £15 with general admission priced at £12 — to book tickets go to allevents.in

An Evening with Jamie Aarons

Join Jamie Aarons at the University of Aberdeen in the MacRobert lecture theatre for a night of tales about her adventures throughout her career.

The ultra-runner and Munro round record-breaker will spend Saturday evening sharing how she used her passion for the outdoors to get over her hatred for running, including lots of photos and videos, along with the opportunity for a question and answer session.

Tickets are £12, with all profits from the event going to Jamie’s chosen charity, World Bicycle Relief. For more information go to eventbrite.co.uk