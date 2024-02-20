5 things to do this weekend: Michael Jackson tribute at P&J Live and Granite Noir returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Michael Jackson tribute at P&J Live and Granite Noir returns to Aberdeen

There's plenty to investigate this weekend with the return of the crime-writing festival and the UK's best Michael Jackson tribute act.

Granite Noir 2024. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Granite Noir 2024. Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
By Abby Ross

Crime-fiction fanatics will have a busy week on their hands with many exciting events to attend — but if you’re looking for something different to do this weekend there are also award-winning magicians in New Pitsligo and a wrestling extravaganza in Peterhead!

Granite Noir

Aberdeen’s crime-writing festival is back with a variety of different events and workshops for you to investigate!

One, in particular, is Bold New Voices, hosted at the Lemon Tree on Saturday at 11am — featuring three rising authors, including Adam Oyebanji, Briar Ripley Page and Maud Woolf, to talk through their latest novels.

To hear all about the creative process behind their stories, go to aberdeenperformingarts.com to buy tickets now for £10.50

Michael starring Ben

The latest smash-hit theatre production from producer James Baker will be offering an incredible performance at P&J Live on Saturday.

Featuring the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman, who not only looks and sounds like the real-life icon but has mastered his routine so well that audiences can’t spot the difference.

With showcase hits such as Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal and Thriller, get your tickets now at pandjlive.com before they are all gone.

Michael starring Ben. Supplied by P&J Live

Four Magicians

If you love magic tricks then this event is for you as four of Scotland’s top magical entertainers are coming together for an evening of wonder and illusion.

Award-winning magicians Smith & Burns, Eoin Smith, and James Dickson will appear on stage at New Pitsligo Public Hall for a show full of laughs, mind-reading and surprises on Sunday.

This would be the perfect night out for the whole family with tickets ranging from £7 – £10. For more information go to allevents.in

Blootoon Wrestling Extravaganza

If you’re a WWE fan, why not take a look at this family-friendly wrestling event being held at the Palace Hotel in Peterhead?

Wrestlezone and Peterhead Community Council have teamed up for a fantastic show this Saturday to raise funds for defibrillators in the local area.

Fan favourites will be in attendance, including Lost Boy Aspen, Caleb Valhalla, Damien, and more, with opportunities to meet the wrestlers too — VIP tickets are £15 with general admission priced at £12 — to book tickets go to allevents.in

Last year when Wrestlezone went to Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

An Evening with Jamie Aarons

Join Jamie Aarons at the University of Aberdeen in the MacRobert lecture theatre for a night of tales about her adventures throughout her career.

The ultra-runner and Munro round record-breaker will spend Saturday evening sharing how she used her passion for the outdoors to get over her hatred for running, including lots of photos and videos, along with the opportunity for a question and answer session.

Tickets are £12, with all profits from the event going to Jamie’s chosen charity, World Bicycle Relief. For more information go to eventbrite.co.uk

