11 great locations to spot wildlife – including Forvie Nature Reserve

There are plenty of places in the north and north-east where you can find a variety of wildlife species.

Find red squirrels at Muir of Dinnet! Image: Shutterstock
Find red squirrels at Muir of Dinnet! Image: Shutterstock
By Abby Ross

Scotland is known for its beautiful landscapes, featuring beaches and mountains that inhabit a range of sealife, birdlife, and other wild animals — but where are the best locations to spot them in the north and north-east?

If you love animals and exploring new places then there are many locations to see them up close and from afar, including reserves, beaches, sanctuaries, and zoos.

From dolphins and birds to deer and squirrels… here is a list of settings where you can explore the habitats of wildlife across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Newburgh Beach, Aberdeenshire

When thinking about the best places to spot wildlife, it would be silly not to start with a location best known as Seal Beach!

Just 20 minutes north of Aberdeen, you can find yourself at a beautiful sandy shoreline, home to a colony of 400 seals.

However, the seals are legally protected and should not be disturbed. Those hoping to catch sight of them should do so from a safe distance. Across the river on the southern side of the mouth of the river Ythan is a great vantage point to view them.

Seals at Newburgh Beach, Aberdeenshire.
Seals at Newburgh Beach, Aberdeenshire. Image: Blair Dingwall/DCT Media

Craigellachie Nature Reserve, Aviemore

Take a trip to the Highlands to visit Craigellachie, west of Aviemore, if you’d like to see some excellent views and of course, its wildlife too!

Amongst the wetter parts of the reserve, you might come across a range of frogs, toads, and palmate newts, or find common lizards and slow worms relaxing on sunny banks.

Cairngorms National Park is also known for being home to wildcats, red squirrels, pine marten, deer, and even the rare golden eagle.

View of Lochan Craigellachie National Nature Reserve, Cairngorms National Park.
Lochan Craigellachie National Nature Reserve is a great place to see wildlife in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock

Troup Head, Banff

The cliffs of Troup Head provides an incredible setting for Scotland’s largest mainland gannet colony.

Thousands of kittiwakes also inhabit the Banff area, along with guillemots, razorbills, and many other bird species.

If you’re lucky enough, you may also spot porpoises, minke whales, or dolphins offshore. Those visiting should take care as the paths in the area can be muddy.

Troup Head, Aberdeenshire.
Troup Head, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council

Huntly Falconry Centre, Huntly

With its daily falconry displays, cafe, and gift shop, why not head over to Huntly to experience some of Scotland’s birdlife like never before?

The centre hosts bird-of-prey demonstrations where owls, hawks, falcons, and eagles can be seen flying every day — members of the audience are also encouraged to take part in the show to hold one first hand.

Hawk at Huntly Falconry Centre, Huntly.
Watch hawks during the falconry displays and experience holding one too. Image: Shutterstock

Forvie Nature Reserve, Newburgh

Just one mile from Newburgh Beach, you can explore Forvie Nature Reserve — including Sands of Forvie, the fifth largest sand dune system in Britain.

Forvie is renowned for its birds with a breeding colony of eiders, four species of breeding terns, and a great number of wildfowl and waders.

Of course, you can also spot the large haul of seals, with pups annually being born in November and December.

Seals at Forvie National Nature Reserve, Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.
Seals at Forvie National Nature Reserve, Newburgh, Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell

Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig

The Highland Wildlife Park is a safari and zoo near Kingussie, owned by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

Not only can you visit native animals such as the Scottish wildcats, red squirrels, and deer, but also animals from all over the world including snow leopards, Amur tigers, Japanese macaques, and Scotland’s only polar bears.

If you get there early enough, you can watch the keepers feed the animals and you can take your car around the drive-through to get a better look at wild horses and bison — at the entrance, you will also get a better look at the two male polar bears in their enclosure.

Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig.
See everything from Scottish wildcats to deer at Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Pitfour Estate, Mintlaw

Enjoy a pleasant waterside and woodland walk at Pitfour Estate near Mintlaw, while spotting a variety of animals along the way.

Here you can find a selection of bird life — including swans, geese, and ducks — as well as otters and deer.

Pitfour Lake also hosts a fishing club, stocked with a variety of fish such as Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout, and other semi-wild species.

Fowlsheugh, Stonehaven

Fowlsheugh is a nature reserve in Kincardineshire, known to have the largest mainland seabird colony on the east coast of Scotland.

With its 70-metre-high cliff formations, a range of species can be found inhabiting the area — from guillemots and razorbills to fulmars and puffins.

Offshore, you may even spot groups of grey seals or dolphins!

Puffin at RSPB Fowelheugh, Stonehaven.
Puffin at RSPB Fowelheugh. Image: Shutterstock

Willows Animal Sanctuary, Fraserburgh

If you fancy a closer look at a variety of farm life, then a trip to Willows Animal Sanctuary should be on your list of places to visit!

The facility is the biggest, ethically managed, farm, and domestic animal sanctuary in Scotland, providing a life-long home to over 500 animals including around 100 horses, ponies, and donkeys, approximately 50 cats, dogs, and many reptiles as well as over 200 farm animals and birds.

Best known for its cat hotel, you can wander into a unique space for disadvantaged cats that aren’t suitable for regular homes because they are either feral, not house-trained, elderly, or have health issues.

Goat at Willows Animal Sanctuary, New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh.
Willows Animal Sanctuary, New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick

Seaton Park, Aberdeen

Seaton Park in Aberdeen is a great place to visit, and is surrounded not only by the historic old Aberdeen but also boasts pictureesque gardens.

The River Don passes through the edge of the park, and is a great place to spot otters and other wildlife.

The area is also known for swans, ducks and herons.

Swan on River Don in Seaton Park, Aberdeen.
Beautiful view of part of River Don in Seaton Park, Aberdeen. image: Shutterstock

Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve, Aboyne

The Muir of Dinnet reserve extends from the River Dee to Culbean Hill — holding a wide range of habitats including dry heath, raised bog, woodland, and two lochs: Loch Kinord and Loch Davan.

In the spring, resident birds begin to breed, such as swallows and willow warblers arrive back from Africa.

During the summer months, you can find large dragonflies and damselflies, wild geese, swans, red squirrels, and possibly ospreys feeding at the lochs.

Muir of Dinnet.
Muir of Dinnet, Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

