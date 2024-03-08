Shocked VSA boss demands urgent talks with council chiefs after £200k blow ‘with no advance warning’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shocked VSA boss demands urgent talks with council chiefs after £200k blow ‘with no advance warning’

CEO Sue Freeth has written to the local authority asking for an explanation.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
VSA CEO Sue Freeth is hugely disappointed" with the funding cut. Image: VSA
VSA CEO Sue Freeth is hugely disappointed" with the funding cut. Image: VSA

The boss of social care charity VSA has said Aberdeen City Council’s decision to axe £200,000 of crucial funding from its budget came with “no advance warning”.

VSA has been helping residents in dire need of support for more than 150 years.

But councillors voted to omit the charity’s usual six-figure sum this year, despite officers recommending it be included as part of the budget.

Chief executive Sue Freeth said she was “hugely disappointed” in the local authority’s decision.

Members of the VSA team outside the charity’s Castle Street base.

“We have had no advance warning and need to understand what precipitated this decision and consider how this impacts our valued services,” she stated.

Ms Freeth has reached out to council chiefs asking for a meeting to discuss the matter and “an explanation” for the cut.

Council’s decision ‘entirely regrettable’

During the budget discussion earlier this week, Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton said removing the funding was “entirely regrettable”.

When asked for comment, the SNP council leaders directed us to the local authority’s communications team.

A council spokesperson later said there would be no reduction or cut in funding to any of the services that the local authority commission from VSA.

The Aberdeen budget for 2024/25 was set this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They also insisted that VSA did not approach the council or make an application for the additional sum usually awarded.

But Mr Houghton today stressed that all councillors were “informed of the expected allocation”

He added: “Either the SNP didn’t realise or decided VSA wasn’t deserving, they can’t hide behind ignorance on this matter and must be honest with VSA and the public.”

What does VSA do?

VSA offers a wide range of health and social care services for vulnerable children and adults.

The charity was founded in 1870 by former Aberdeen Lord Provost Alexander Nicol.

It has been operating out of its Castle Street base since 1899 – the building was purchased by VSA for just £1,600.

VSA runs the Linn Moor School at Peterculter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Valuable care and support is provided to those with learning disabilities, life-long conditions such as dementia and Parkinson’s and more complex additional learning and support needs.

The charity also offers a helping hand to those people who are in recovery from addiction or living in extreme poverty.

VSA runs the Linn Moor School and Campus at Peterculter which gives specialist support and education for children and young people with additional support needs.

The charity also operates the popular Easter Anguston Farm. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The facility provides a transitioning care programme for those aged 18-25 years once they have completed their studies there.

Meanwhile, VSA is preparing to reopen Easter Anguston Farm at the end of the month.

The family-friendly attraction gives visitors the chance to get up close to animals including Shetland ponies, donkeys, alpacas, goats and rabbits.

Aberdeen budget: Bus lane fines to almost double, Berryden roadworks shelved and VSA charity loses out

