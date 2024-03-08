Shocked VSA boss demands urgent talks with council chiefs after £200k blow ‘with no advance warning’

The boss of social care charity VSA has said Aberdeen City Council’s decision to axe £200,000 of crucial funding from its budget came with “no advance warning”.

VSA has been helping residents in dire need of support for more than 150 years.

But councillors voted to omit the charity’s usual six-figure sum this year, despite officers recommending it be included as part of the budget.

Chief executive Sue Freeth said she was “hugely disappointed” in the local authority’s decision.

“We have had no advance warning and need to understand what precipitated this decision and consider how this impacts our valued services,” she stated.

Ms Freeth has reached out to council chiefs asking for a meeting to discuss the matter and “an explanation” for the cut.

Council’s decision ‘entirely regrettable’

During the budget discussion earlier this week, Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton said removing the funding was “entirely regrettable”.

When asked for comment, the SNP council leaders directed us to the local authority’s communications team.

A council spokesperson later said there would be no reduction or cut in funding to any of the services that the local authority commission from VSA.

They also insisted that VSA did not approach the council or make an application for the additional sum usually awarded.

But Mr Houghton today stressed that all councillors were “informed of the expected allocation”

He added: “Either the SNP didn’t realise or decided VSA wasn’t deserving, they can’t hide behind ignorance on this matter and must be honest with VSA and the public.”

What does VSA do?

VSA offers a wide range of health and social care services for vulnerable children and adults.

The charity was founded in 1870 by former Aberdeen Lord Provost Alexander Nicol.

It has been operating out of its Castle Street base since 1899 – the building was purchased by VSA for just £1,600.

Valuable care and support is provided to those with learning disabilities, life-long conditions such as dementia and Parkinson’s and more complex additional learning and support needs.

The charity also offers a helping hand to those people who are in recovery from addiction or living in extreme poverty.

VSA runs the Linn Moor School and Campus at Peterculter which gives specialist support and education for children and young people with additional support needs.

The facility provides a transitioning care programme for those aged 18-25 years once they have completed their studies there.

Meanwhile, VSA is preparing to reopen Easter Anguston Farm at the end of the month.

The family-friendly attraction gives visitors the chance to get up close to animals including Shetland ponies, donkeys, alpacas, goats and rabbits.