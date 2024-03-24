Fierce Beer chair says booze should be allowed on Scottish trains: ‘It’s natural throughout Europe’

When it was confirmed, in the midst of the Covid pandemic in November 2020, that alcohol was being banned on ScotRail trains throughout the country, there wasn’t a huge hullabaloo.

With the world in lockdown and passengers being asked to wear face masks, we had bigger priorities to worry about.

That however was three-plus years ago and the status quo has remained in place, despite calls in some quarters for it to be rescinded.

After all, most of the rest of Europe has no problem with rail travellers enjoying a glass of wine or a beer/lager with their meals.

This is the argument of Fierce Beer’s chairman Jock Gardiner, who says drinking on rail journeys is something that’s “natural throughout Europe”, and reckons Scots too should also be allowed a tipple on the train.

But should we really? Or are the risks just too high?

We spoke with an Inverness author, an Aberdeen brewery chairman and a Highland crime writer for thoughts on all sides of the debate…

‘It makes sense for families’ says writer

Anybody who has been on a train, which coincided with a Six Nations Championship match in the last couple of months, might have grown wearily irritated of the tuneless recitation of anthems and random songs by inebriated supporters. And there’s no escape from these people in a packed carriage.

This is one of the strongest arguments about keeping alcohol out of the picture. That it only takes one or two passengers to switch from banter to foul-mouthed.

Author Barbara Henderson is among those who doesn’t mourn the days when young men arrived on trains with lager-filler bags, en route from Aberdeen to Newcastle and gradually turned the decibel level up and the air blue.

The Inverness writer said: “I prefer travel since the ban came in, because I spend a lot of time on trains, and they are a nicer environment without alcohol.

“I appreciate that alcohol is part of relaxation for some, but reducing spaces where drinking is encouraged makes sense for the sake of families, the elderly and other travellers who may be intimidated by a group of drinkers uninhibited by alcohol.”

‘Responsible drinking by responsible adults’ says brewery chief

But this leads you to a pretty potent counter-argument. Namely, that it’s hardly fair the majority of passengers are being punished due to the anti-social behaviour of a minority who consume alcohol to excess on the rail network.

Or, as Jock Gardiner, the chairman of Aberdeen-based Fierce Beer, said: “I am a firm believer that alcohol should be available for consumption on trains in Scotland.

“Responsible drinking by responsible adults is something that is natural throughout Europe on rail journeys and should also be an option that Scots should be able to enjoy.

“Having taken the train between Rome and Milan over the recent rugby international weekend, it was clear to me that, if customers are offered attractive food and beverage (including alcohol) options by responsive catering staff, they are contented travellers.

“And I am sure the quality range of products, including our low alcohol 0.5% options, would put a smile on customers’ faces as they travel through our wonderful country”.

‘Scotland has a problem with alcohol’ argues Highland crime writer

However, Highland crime writer and editor Margaret Kirk isn’t convinced that, just because we used to allow certain things, it means they should be re-introduced.

She said: “Bluntly, Scotland has a problem with alcohol. True, we’ve got a problem with many kinds of addiction, but the booze god is particularly entrenched in our faux-macho culture, and I don’t see that changing any time soon.

“There are challenges in implementing the ban, of course, and we shouldn’t underestimate them. But for those calling it an affront to civil liberties and unworkable – well, how many people have you seen lighting a cigarette in a restaurant or a cinema recently? Exactly. Minds change. Behaviour changes.

“The ban was brought in during the pandemic as a health and safety measure, and I would argue that’s exactly why it should stay.

“Because for women, for anyone in any way vulnerable, there was a particular kind of chill that froze the spine when a group of drink-fuelled revellers got on a pre-pandemic train; there was a need to be invisible, not to attract attention, not to be ‘other’.

“That’s not a situation which I want us to go back to. So when it comes to access to alcohol on trains, just this once let’s try to be the adults in the room.”

ScotRail, for its part, is stuck in the middle.

A spokesman said: “The alcohol ban is kept under review, and we will communicate any changes to customers.

“However, it remains in place and that decision is for the Scottish Government.”