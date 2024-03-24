Mum given unpaid work for trying to throttle son’s girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Mum given unpaid work for trying to throttle son’s girlfriend

Sarah Craig appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted bursting into a property and grabbing the woman by the throat.

By David McPhee
Sarah Craig appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Sarah Craig appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A mum who throttled her son’s partner before pulling a knife on him has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Sarah Craig appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she admitted bursting into a property and grabbing the woman and causing her breathing to become restricted.

It was stated that the 39-year-old then snatched up a kitchen knife and threatened her son.

Craig, who has a long record of previous convictions, spent seven months on remand over the incident.

Mum appeared at door

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that at around 10pm on June 25 last year, Craig appeared at the door of his son’s partner’s home in Connington Terrace, Aberdeen, stating that she had some food for her son.

“The accused appeared to be angry and under the influence of alcohol,” the fiscal depute said.

“Her son opened the door and the accused immediately pushed past him and seized hold of his girlfriend by the neck with both hands and pushed her against the wall of the hallway – her breathing was temporarily restricted.

“The accused was screaming ‘you’re f****** over my son’ whilst she held her neck, before she was forcibly moved off the younger woman by her son.”

Craig and her son then began struggling with each other, which moved into the living room of the flat.

Picking up a black-handled kitchen knife, Craig gripped it in her hand while pointing at her son with the other hand.

Craig’s son managed to get the knife off her but they continued to struggle, with him managing to get her out of the property.

She continued to shout at the couple from outside until her son ordered her to go away.

In the dock, Craig pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by brandishing a knife.

Mum spent months in custody

Defence solicitor John Hardie explained that his client had spent seven months on remand as a result of this incident.

Mr Hardie added that he believed his client would benefit from the help of the social work department if she was to be released into the community.

“She is in need of social work assistance and they are ready for her upon her potential release,” he said.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Craig that a social work report into her background had recommended that she be released and that he felt she had spent long enough in custody for this offence.

“It would be difficult to say that anything more in terms of punishment would be required,” he said.

As an alternative to further time in custody, Sheriff Buchanan made Craig subject to a community payback order for 12 months and ordered her to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. No jail for embezzling Highland hotel workers who paid fake employee in fraud scheme Picture shows; James McEachern and Graham Smith outside Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
No jail for embezzling Highland hotel workers who paid fake employee
hamilton sheriff court - google street view
Former Aberdeen player in court accused of attempted murder
Post Thumbnail
Organised crime gang hit after £100,000 of drugs seized in Aberdeen
Double rapist Daniel Robertson. Image: Matthew Donnelly
North-east double rapist jailed for seven years
Alistair Hutton died in the workplace accident at the site of the new Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen
Firm fined £145,000 after worker dies at site of Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen
Lulzim Musollari, left, and and Cezar Manciu. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen cannabis mule caught with £360,000 of drug avoids jail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'This is not normal': Sheriff's warning to girl, 16, after string of assaults
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John Donald McBoyle, known as Donald McBoyle, 73 (DOB: 06/03/1951) now of Hanover Court, Inverurie, pled guilty to sexually assaulting an elderly woman, then aged 76, with a vibrator Picture shows; John Donald McBoyle. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (left) / DC Thomson (right) Date; Unknown
Inverurie man admits sex toy assault on his elderly neighbour
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A German tourist who had denied killing his girlfriend by driving dangerously on the wrong side of the A82 has halted his crash trial by pleading guilty to a less serious offence. Proceedings against Gerrit Reickmann took an unexpected twist on the second day of a jury hearing evidence at the High Court in Inverness. Jurors had already watched a video of the 30-year-old's police interview following the deadly two-car collision between his hired Blue Citroen C3 and a grey Honda CRV. Reickmann's girlfriend, 24-year-old Melina Rosa P?prer from L?neburg in Germany, died in the horrific smash near Borlum Farm, Drumnadrochit, on October 12 2020. On Thursday, Reickmann, of?Am Hanloh, M?nster, Germany, admitted to an amended charge of causing serious injury and death by careless driving Picture shows; Deceased Melina Rosa P?prer and her killer-driver boyfriend Geritt Reichman. N/A. Supplied by Instagram (people)/DC Thomson (crash) Date; Unknown
Tourist who killed girlfriend in crash on Highland holiday avoids prison
crash
Cops seize £13,400 of cocaine from BMW in dramatic bust at roundabout