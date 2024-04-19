Festivals 2024: Our handy map of events in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands and Islands

From Skye Live to Belladrum – there’s a range of great festivals to go to in the north and north-east over the next few months.

Whether it’s music, books, film food, whisky and more – we’ve got you covered with our map of festivals.

The calendar over spring, summer and into autumn is packed. We’ve charted more than 60 events in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

Who doesn’t like a music festival? And there’s plenty to choose from such as Tiree Music Festival on the tiny Hebridean island in July.

Or in the north-east there’s Cultivate at Aberdeen beach in September, and in the same month there’s the Inverurie Music Festival. And let’s not forget the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy in June. The event celebrates maritime heritage, with food, drink and music in the mix too.

Plan ahead for festival visit

And if you like smaller events there’s the Made in Altandhu Micro Festival taking place at the end of August on the Port a Bhaigh Campsite in Achiltibuie. There’s a maximum capacity within the event marquee of 350.

Meanwhile, if you like books then put the Nairn Book & Arts Festival, starting at the end of August, on your list.

And if you are a foodie, Taste of Grampian on June 1 is calling. Celebrity chef, author and TV personality Nadiya Hussain MBE is headlining the event.

For whisky fans there’s some great events too such as the Spirit of Speyside in May.

Whatever your festival plans, don’t leave anything to chance. Check the event website or social media page to make sure there are tickets left. Some festivals are in remote locations or may require a ferry to get there – so take plenty of time to investigate your transport options.

Oh, and if you are going to be outdoors pack suitable clothing. You know the drill. Enjoy.