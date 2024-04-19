Festivals 2024: Our handy map of events in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands and Islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Festivals 2024: Our handy map of events in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands and Islands

We've drawn up a map of festivals across the north-east and Highlands and Islands taking place in the spring, summer and into autumn

By Karen Roberts & Emma Morrice
Pipers Portsoy boat festival
Pipers at the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival. The event in Portsoy is one of many festivals taking place over the next few months. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

From Skye Live to Belladrum – there’s a range of great festivals to go to in the north and north-east over the next few months.

Whether it’s music, books, film food, whisky and more – we’ve got you covered with our map of festivals.

The calendar over spring, summer and into autumn is packed. We’ve charted more than 60 events in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

Who doesn’t like a music festival? And there’s plenty to choose from such as Tiree Music Festival on the tiny Hebridean island in July.

Or in the north-east there’s Cultivate at Aberdeen beach in September, and in the same month there’s the Inverurie Music Festival. And let’s not forget the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival in Portsoy in June. The event celebrates maritime heritage, with food, drink and music in the mix too.

Plan ahead for festival visit

And if you like smaller events there’s the Made in Altandhu Micro Festival taking place at the end of August on the Port a Bhaigh Campsite in Achiltibuie. There’s a maximum capacity within the event marquee of 350.

Meanwhile, if you like books then put the Nairn Book & Arts Festival, starting at the end of August, on your list.

And if you are a foodie, Taste of Grampian on June 1 is calling. Celebrity chef, author and TV personality Nadiya Hussain MBE is headlining the event.

For whisky fans there’s some great events too such as the Spirit of Speyside in May.

Whatever your festival plans, don’t leave anything to chance. Check the event website or social media page to make sure there are tickets left. Some festivals are in remote locations or may require a ferry to get there – so take plenty of time to investigate your transport options.

Oh, and if you are going to be outdoors pack suitable clothing. You know the drill. Enjoy.

