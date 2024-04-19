Rules change at Aberdeen Airport as new scanners officially launched

Aberdeen International Airport has ditched the long-standing 100ml liquid rules, having introduced new scanners at the airport.

The limit on liquids to just 100ml began in 2006 at all UK airports.

Since then, passengers have been restricted on what they can take into the cabin, such as make-up and toiletries.

The Next Generation Security Checkpoint scanners have led to some airports scrapping the 100ml liquid rule, including London City and Teeside airports.

Now, Aberdeen Airport has ditched the rule for passengers with new signage stating there are “no limits on liquids”.

It means passengers can travel with containers with up to two litres of liquid inside.

The new scanners will also mean no more having to take out electronic items such as laptops and other devices, saying there’s “no more hassle”.

‘Biggest change in aviation security’ for Aberdeen Airport

Aberdeen Airport is the largest hub in the north of Scotland, with millions of passengers travelling through the airport each year.

The two new scanners provide 3-D imagery, making journeys smoother through security, while the old scanners have been removed.

William Wallace, security manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We are delighted to have the NGSC scanners operational at Aberdeen.

“We are well ahead of the deadline set by the government thanks to all the hard work from our staff and contractors.

“This is one of the biggest changes in airport security so we would ask passengers to be prepared for this new process and to have patience as we enter the biggest change in aviation security in nearly two decades.”

However, airport bosses want to remind passengers that different rules may apply at other UK airports and to check beforehand.

Are you excited to take advantage of the new rules? Let us know in the comments below