Rules change at Aberdeen Airport as new scanners officially launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rules change at Aberdeen Airport as new scanners officially launched

The 100ml liquid limit has been scrapped and carrying electronics is now 'hassle free'.

By Ross Hempseed
New signage alerting passengers of the change in liquid rules. Image: DC Thomson.
New signage alerting passengers of the change in liquid rules. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen International Airport has ditched the long-standing 100ml liquid rules, having introduced new scanners at the airport.

The limit on liquids to just 100ml began in 2006 at all UK airports.

Since then, passengers have been restricted on what they can take into the cabin, such as make-up and toiletries.

The Next Generation Security Checkpoint scanners have led to some airports scrapping the 100ml liquid rule, including London City and Teeside airports.

Now, Aberdeen Airport has ditched the rule for passengers with new signage stating there are “no limits on liquids”.

It means passengers can travel with containers with up to two litres of liquid inside.

The new scanners will also mean no more having to take out electronic items such as laptops and other devices, saying there’s “no more hassle”.

‘Biggest change in aviation security’ for Aberdeen Airport

Aberdeen Airport is the largest hub in the north of Scotland, with millions of passengers travelling through the airport each year.

The two new scanners provide 3-D imagery, making journeys smoother through security, while the old scanners have been removed.

Travel bag with 100ml bottles of liquid.
Restrictions on liquids to be eased at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Gareth Price

William Wallace, security manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We are delighted to have the NGSC scanners operational at Aberdeen.

“We are well ahead of the deadline set by the government thanks to all the hard work from our staff and contractors.

“This is one of the biggest changes in airport security so we would ask passengers to be prepared for this new process and to have patience as we enter the biggest change in aviation security in nearly two decades.”

However, airport bosses want to remind passengers that different rules may apply at other UK airports and to check beforehand.

Are you excited to take advantage of  the new rules? Let us know in the comments below

Aberdeen Airport: All the international destinations you can fly to and when

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Elizabeth Ann Sweeney is charged with murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen Picture shows; Elizabeth Ann Sweeney is charged with murdering Neil Jolly at Marischal Court in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman accused of murdering Aberdeen man with kettle and trying to hide his body
The 'crumbly' Raac material has been found in the Balnagask homes, also known as hen houses. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Torry Raac residents may not be rehomed until Christmas - despite being told to…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man ordered to pay friend £1,500 after Banchory bust-up
Vince Canale of the Washington Cafe, Aberdeen.
Popular face of Aberdeen ice cream cafes, Vince Canale dies age 87
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kevin Roney spat blood at police Picture shows; Kevin Roney spat blood at police. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Aberdeen thug admits spitting 'blood mixed with saliva' at police officer
Ryan Henderson. Image: Facebook
Apprentice electrician clocked doing 103mph on A96 near Huntly
Seaton Park volunteers are calling for action over tributes like these.
Seaton Park 'looks like a graveyard' as more and more people leave plastic tributes…
3
Inverurie dad Euan Henderson, who died suddenly age 33.
'Loving dad with a heart of gold': Tributes to Inverurie plumber Euan Henderson, 33
Traffic has been building up all week on St Machar Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What has been causing traffic chaos on Aberdeen's St Machar Drive?
Youths targeted both buses and cars in the attacks.
WATCH: Waterbombs thrown at Kincorth vehicles by youths

Conversation