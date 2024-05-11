Jacqueline Wake Young: Aberdeen Storage Den was a former lawyer’s idea, here’s the verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Aberdeen Storage Den was a former lawyer’s idea, here’s the verdict

A law graduate has spotted a gap in the market and invested £140,000 in a self-storage facility in Aberdeen, which will be welcome news to those of us with too much stuff.

Desks are just one of the areas that seem to accumulate lots of things. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Space, the final frontier. Now I know that James T. Kirk wasn’t on about the cosmos but about the last great business idea, namely where to put all our stuff.

An Aberdeen University graduate has quit the law and instead launched a highly user-friendly self-storage facility.

This news made me stop in my tracks as I tried to make room for a cup of tea between the piles of books and papers on my desk.

I wondered: What do his parents make of it? How much is a shed-sized unit? And why are the best ideas always so simple?

Aberdeen self-storage facility Storage Den has been launched by a former lawyer in Bridge of Don. Image: Big Partnership.

Aberdeen self-storage is on my radar

Goodness knows I’ve had many frustrating dealings with self-storage outlets in the past.

This usually follows a row in our house over the amount of clutter, who it belongs to and why did we buy such a massive dining table?

As much as I love that table with its gorgeous reclaimed wood and complicated mechanics for the extension leaf, it is the proverbial last straw in our already overloaded modest abode.

The typical sort of clutter that could go into a storage unit. Image: Shutterstock.

We currently have a situation resembling a house of cards; one more table lamp or hardback book and the whole lot could collapse.

Something’s got to give and we usually realise this in late December when we have guests for Hogmanay and nowhere to put them because every room is stuffed to the gunnels.

Any attempt to declutter leaves me feeling like Richard Dreyfus in Close Encounters of The Third Kind; exhausted and bewildered by the mountain I’ve created in the middle of the living room floor.

Richard Dreyfuss in Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, or Jacqueline on the phone to a storage firm after another failed attempt to declutter. Image: Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock.

The need for Aberdeen self-storage

At that point, I admit defeat and reach for the phone to get a quote for self-storage.

How I’d love to simply shove it all out of sight and be able to open a door without it immediately closing behind me due to the volume of coats hanging on the back of it.

There then follows several failed attempts to work out how much space I need by trying to recall school maths for calculating volumes and lots of faffing about with a tape measure.

Self-storage can be the answer to all our tidying problems. Image: Shutterstock.

I usually discover that the smallest and least expensive option is not going to cut it and what I need is a space roughly the size of a Transit van.

Then they tell me the price and I wonder if it would be cheaper to just buy a Transit van, fill it with all my paperbacks and table lamps and park it at the front door.

It would be like having my own mobile library. I can see myself in there on a Sunday afternoon.

Sitting on a bag of clothes I’ll never wear, surrounded by ornaments I can’t part with and reading Bill Bryson’s Notes From a Small Island for the fourth time.

Gap in the market for self-storage

Brian Barbour has invested £140,000 to set up Storage Den in Bridge of Don industrial estate having spotted a gap in the market.

I can believe it because I recently read an article about ideas for side hustles and it turns out that renting out your shed, loft or garage as storage space is top of the list.

Brian Barbour has launched Storage Den in Aberdeen. Image: The Big Partnership.

How on Earth did we all end up with so much stuff? The truth of the matter is we probably don’t need 90% of it.

I once rented storage space at a facility in Glasgow and the guy told me most customers don’t return for their things from one year to the next.

When I asked what was in most of the units he pointed in different directions and said: “Christmas trees, Christmas trees, Christmas trees.”

I know this must be true because I’m currently storing three Christmas trees in the cupboard on my landing.

Christmas trees are what most people store, apparently. Image: Shutterstock.

Self-storage story is quite magical

He also told me an astonishing story about one of the company’s outlets near Edinburgh that I would love to think is true.

One of the biggest units, the size of a tennis court, had been rented to store just one item.

He said an ornate, heavy wooden desk sits alone in the middle of the vast space. Its owner is a famous writer.

I’ll not name names, but let’s just say there’s a chance the desk made its way there by magic.

If only all our clutter could disappear at the wave of a wand.

An olde worlde desk has apparently been stored by a famous writer. Image: Shutterstock.

