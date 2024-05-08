Aberdeen University graduate launches city’s first keyless self-storage business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University graduate launches city’s first keyless self-storage business

Brian Barbour has turned his back on a legal career to invest £140,000 in the 70-unit facility.

By Kelly Wilson
Brian Barbour has launched Storage Den in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership
Brian Barbour has launched Storage Den in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership

An Aberdeen University graduate has launched his own self-storage business, introducing keyless units to the city for the first time.

Brian Barbour has invested £140,000, plus undisclosed property costs, in getting Storage Den up and running.

The 31-year-old spent six years studying at Aberdeen University and despite moving back to his hometown of Edinburgh, saw potential for his business idea in the Granite City.

Storage Den, based in Bridge of Don Industrial Estate, has 70 storage units ranging in size from 25 sq ft to 200 sq ft, and are all individually alarmed with motion sensors and monitored with CCTV.

Customers can access through an easy-to-use tailored app, making the need for a key redundant.

Gap in Aberdeen storage market

Brian, a former lawyer, said: “Aberdeen is somewhere I know well from my days of studying and thought it was a an ideal location.

“There was a lack of competition compared to other cities and affordability was better than Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Brian Barbour, who spent six years studying at Aberdeen University, has launched Storage Den in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership

“I had acted on behalf of banking clients providing finance to self-storage companies and realised that despite the UK being the third-largest self-storage market in the world behind the States and Australia, there is still a lot of room for growth.

“My parents have their own business, which I’ve always found really motivating, and I realised that I had spotted an opportunity to start up one of my own.”

Storage Den customer base growing

The Storage Den site was previously occupied by Autospray but had been empty since 2019.

Since opening the business two months ago Brian has seen “steady” growth with a mixture of business owners, families, offshore oil workers and students making use of the space available and is currently sitting at 33% occupancy.

He has left his job as a lawyer to fully concentrate on developing the business.

Brian, who was given support from Business Gateway, said: “I left law as there was lots to deal with and I wanted to get a gauge of how much time I need to spend on the business.

“I want to build up a customer base and once it’s up to a good level I’ll probably look towards hiring someone.

“Eventually I’d like to expand into other cities in Scotland and take Storage Den to countries in mainland Europe.

“It’s been a busy year or so working to get my ideas for Storage Den off the ground. The industry standard for a storage facility to become mature is two years, and I’m trying to do this within the year.”

Storage Den a ‘bold step forward’

Storage Den was recently named out of more than 350 applicants as one of five finalists at Storers’ Den, a UK wide competition which encouraged self-storage operators under three years old with bold ambitions for growth to pitch for investment.

Sean Cowie, Business Gateway adviser, said: “The launch of Storage Den not only marks a significant milestone for Brian, but it also represents a bold step forward for the local community.”

