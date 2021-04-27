North-east dance fans have chance to see premieres of two Scottish Ballet films

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North-east dance fans are being invited to see the world premiere of two new films from Scottish Ballet to mark International Dance Day.

The national company’s choreographer-in-residence Sophie Laplane’s short piece, Dive, will be screened online on the day itself, Thursday April 29, at 1pm

Next, Scottish Ballet soloist Nicholas Shoesmith will see his new work, Odyssey, premiere on Tuesday May 4 at 1pm.

Christopher Hampson, CEO/artistic director of Scottish Ballet, said: “I’m thrilled to have commissioned two new works, celebrating creativity and showcasing the evolving artistic language of each of our choreographers.

“Whilst contrasting in style, they are a wonderful achievement from our home-grown talent and I’m excited to share each with audiences this spring.”

Sophie has brought her quirky style to Dive, directed by Oscar Sansom. It will see her partner with James Bonas to create a new piece inspired by French artist Yves Klein, set to music by Schubert and Walter Wanderley.

She said: “Dive is a new venture for me into the world of cinematography, immersing the viewer in a world of monochrome blue and the empty white space, inspired by the visionary ideas of the artist Yves Klein.”

The piece by Nicholas, directed by Ciaran Lyons, is a high-octane short film that takes viewers on a journey through a game-like landscape inhabited by otherworldly beings.

Nicholas said: “With Scottish Ballet taking great strides in pushing and developing dance films and digital content, I’m thrilled to bring our audiences on an other-worldly experience with our new film. Inspired by the storytelling and camera work of many modern video games, we hope to plant audiences firmly in the passenger seat of our virtual escapade.”

Both films will be free for members of Scottish Ballet. To become a free member and book tickets visit www.scottishballet.co.uk