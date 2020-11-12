The top 10 places to eat in Aberdeen, according to TripAdvisor reviews

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

The foodies of Aberdeen have spoken – here are the top 10 places to eat and drink in the city, according to customers.

If you want to get a sense of an area’s culinary scene, you need look no further than TripAdvisor reviews.

Be it for lunch, dinner, a snack, brunch or a coffee, there are many lists on the popular site that you can tailor to your needs.

Below, we’ve collated the top 10 of all types of restaurants in Aberdeen, based on the number of five stars they’ve received out of all their reviews from customers past and present.

Because of the current coronavirus restrictions on hospitality, some of these restaurants may be temporarily closed, providing takeaway only or operating under reduced hours so it’s best to to check each establishment’s own website or social media pages for more information.

You can look at the list on TripAdvisor here, which matched up with the list below at the time of writing.

10. Bonobo Cafe

Address: 73-75 Skene Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QD

Tel: 01224 636 777

Website: www.bonobotribe.co.uk

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5/5 of 182 reviews

Profile: Not just a cafe, but also a shop that gives local customers the option of signing up to a weekly veg box delivery, Bonobo has everything you could possibly need when it comes to foodie treats – it’s no wonder they’ve made it into the top 10. They also cater for various diets, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free, meaning that everyone can reap the benefit.

© DC Thomson

9. Namaste Delhi

Address: Ground Floor, 64 Bridge Street, Aberdeen AB11 6JN

Tel: 01224 379 920

Website: www.namastedelhi.co.uk

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5/5 of 266 reviews

Profile: One of the city’s hottest and most popular Indian restaurants, Namaste Delhi doesn’t just offer up contemporary Indian cuisine, but staff also teach cooking and cocktail classes – both of which you can sign up to on their website. Rumour has it there’ll be a special Christmas cooking class available soon.

© DC Thomson

8. Brig O’ Don

Address: 739 King Street, Aberdeen, AB24 1XZ

Tel: 01224 494 634

Website: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5/5 of 244 reviews

Profile: Self-proclaimed “obsessed with grills” the team at Brig O’Don promise a meal for every occasion and have undergone measures and procedures to ensure they are coronavirus-friendly. Their menu includes burgers, pub classics, sandwiches, grill favourites and sharing dishes, meaning there is something for everyone, regardless of preferences. They also have vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a separate kids’ menu and even a no-gluten menu.

7. Nurtaj Indian Restaurant

Address: 1 Ballater Road Aboyne, Aberdeen AB34 5HT

Tel: 01339 269 090

Website: www.deesidenurtaj.co.uk

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5/5 of 293 reviews

Profile: Now based in Aboyne, Nurtaj Indian restaurant started out in Aberdeen city centre and aims to build a reputation on providing low-fat cooking in a fine-dining setting. “Nurtaj” means “Crown to the King of Kings”, which the restaurant also aims to portray in their dishes.

6. Christo’s Greek Taverna

Address: 14-20 John Street, Aberdeen AB25 1BT

Tel: 01224 636 320

Website: www.christos-taverna.com

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5/5 of 543 reviews

Profile: “Welcome to Aberdeen’s own little corner of Greece” is what it says on the outside, and it’s certainly what it displays on the inside. Having achieved TripAdvisor’s highest possible award for 2020 – a Travellers’ Choice Award – Christo’s is the perfect way to visit Greece, while at home. Open from 4pm-8pm every Wednesday to Saturday under the new restrictions, it is best to book ahead if you want to guarantee yourself a table.

5. 8848 Restaurant

Address: 347 Union Street, Aberdeen AB11 6BT

Tel: 01224 595 588

Website: www.8848restaurant.co.uk

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5/5 of 798 reviews

Profile: Bringing Aberdonians the best in Indian and Nepalese cuisine, 8848 restaurant in the city’s Union Street makes the most of traditional recipes that date back hundreds of years, to create a delicious culinary experience for diners. With several awards under their belt, including the Aberdeen Curry Awards’ Best Indian Restaurant 2016/17 and winner in the “Best of Aberdeen” category at the 2016 Scottish Curry Awards, it’s no wonder the restaurant has made it to the top five of all eateries in the city.

© SYSTEM

4. Revolution

Address: 25 Belmont Street, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Tel: 01224 645 475

Website: www.revolution-bars.co.uk/bar/aberdeen

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5/5 of 1,956 reviews

Profile: Set over two floors in Aberdeen’s Belmont Street, Revolution has an intimate and cosy ground-floor bar area, with a garden bar and terrace, both providing high levels of comfort and design. With food available for lunch, brunch and dinner and an exclusive barbecue and hog roast menu there is something for everyone, especially considering the fact they also cater for vegetarians, vegans and those with gluten intolerances or allergies.

© DC Thomson

3. Croft and Cairns

Address: 5 Stockethill Crescent, Aberdeen AB16 5TT

Tel: 01224 683 623

Website: www.croftandcairns.com

Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 of 141 reviews

Profile: Headed by chef Roy Duncan, who appeared on the 2009 series of ITV’s “Taste The Nation”, Croft and Cairns prides itself on its recipes from the grill, including burgers and chargrilled chicken dishes, as well as stonebaked pizzas. Adhering to government guidelines, it’s recommended that customers book ahead to ensure they can get a table at this popular restaurant.

2. Monsoona Healthy Indian Cuisine

Address: 20 Bridge Street, Aberdeen AB11 6JJ

Tel: 01224 590 030

Website: www.monsoona.co.uk

Trip Advisor rating: 4.5/5 of 1,425 reviews

Profile: Another one of Aberdeen’s extensive list of Indian restaurants, Monsoona makes it to number two of all of the city’s fine fare establishments with its offering of healthy dishes. With options to collect or have their food delivered, as we can’t all take trips abroad for the foreseeable future, having an authentic taste of India is right on our doorstep with Monsoona.

© DC Thomson

1. Mount Everest

Address: Woodburn Road, Blackburn Industrial Estate, Aberdeen AB21 0RX

Tel: 01224 790 795

Website: www.mounteverestaberdeen.co.uk

Trip Advisor rating: 5/5 of 146 reviews

Profile: Topping the list and being one of the only eateries to achieve a 5/5 rating is Mount Everest. Another of the city’s Nepalese and Indian restaurants, Mount Everest has various dining options to choose from, whether you want to dine in, takeaway or order a delivery, they’re adhering to government guidelines to ensure that as many people as possible can still enjoy their delicious fine fare.