Competition: Win a luxury gift box of white wine and prosecco just in time for Christmas

Add a little extra sparkle to your festive season with this fantastic case of specially selected wines, worth £72.99.
by Clare Johnston
November 13, 2020, 9:00 am Updated: November 13, 2020, 12:50 pm
Christmas is set to be fizzing with fun this year for the lucky winner of this luxury gift box of six wines.

We’ve teamed up with Laithwaites and the DC Thomson Shop to offer you the chance to enjoy this special selection which includes Laithwaites’ best-selling prosecco from Alessandro Gallici, bursting with apple and lemon-scented flavours.

The box also includes a gold-medal-winning Marlborough Sauvignon, plus a favourite South African show-stopper Viognier from Stellenbosch; all perfect for the festive season. The bottles are presented in a luxury gift box for that extra-special touch, too.

How to enter:

To be in with a chance of winning fill out the form below…
*Details provided are only for competition use, and will not be retained for any other purpose.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

For a further selection of food and drink hampers & gifts visit
www.dcthomsonshop.co.uk

