Drink recipes: Benriach whisky cocktails to savour

Benriach Distillery, on the outskirts of Elgin, recently released its new portfolio which has been created by Dr Rachel Barrie, also known as the “first lady of Scotch whisky”.
The new expressions have been created to encapsulate the full spectrum of whisky flavour, so great for novices as well as whisky fans.
Having dissected the flavours found in Benriach The Original Ten and Benriach The Smoky Ten, she discovered five core flavour themes – malt, fruit, spice, citrus and sweet.
Using these flavours as a creative springboard, Benriach teamed up with a number of UK bars to develop a variety of highball and shorter, more intense cocktails.
Ideal for making at home, these whiskies have an ABV of 43%. Benriach The Smoky Ten has an RRP of £42, and The Original Ten, £38.
Long and fruity
(Makes 1)
Ingredients
- 40ml Benriach The Smoky Ten
- 10ml banana liqueur
- 150ml tropical soda
Method
- Pour the whisky and liqueur into a tall, high ball glass.
- Add cubed ice.
- Top up with soda and stir gently to mix.
- Garnish with a pineapple leaf and a fresh slice of banana (skin on).
Short and spicy
(Makes 1)
Ingredients
- 50ml Benriach The Original Ten
- 15ml sugar syrup
- 10ml lemon juice
- ¼ chopped habanero chilli
- Splash of ginger ale
Method
- Muddle the chilli before adding and shaking all the ingredients (except ginger ale) with ice.
- Then, strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
- Top with a splash of ginger ale.
- Garnish with a sliced chilli and a slapped mint sprig.
Short and fruity
(Makes 1)
Ingredients
- 50ml Benriach The Smoky Ten
- 10ml apricot liqueur
- 10ml nectarine syrup*
- 20ml lime juice
- Splash of soda water
Method
- Shake all ingredients and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
- Garnish with a slice of nectarine and an edible flower.
- *To make your own nectarine syrup, chop ripe nectarines and leave overnight covered in sugar then press and strain.