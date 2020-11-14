Drink recipes: Benriach whisky cocktails to savour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Benriach Distillery, on the outskirts of Elgin, recently released its new portfolio which has been created by Dr Rachel Barrie, also known as the “first lady of Scotch whisky”.

The new expressions have been created to encapsulate the full spectrum of whisky flavour, so great for novices as well as whisky fans.

Having dissected the flavours found in Benriach The Original Ten and Benriach The Smoky Ten, she discovered five core flavour themes – malt, fruit, spice, citrus and sweet.

Using these flavours as a creative springboard, Benriach teamed up with a number of UK bars to develop a variety of highball and shorter, more intense cocktails.

Ideal for making at home, these whiskies have an ABV of 43%. Benriach The Smoky Ten has an RRP of £42, and The Original Ten, £38.

lbenriachdistillery.co.uk

Long and fruity

(Makes 1)

Ingredients

40ml Benriach The Smoky Ten

10ml banana liqueur

150ml tropical soda

Method

Pour the whisky and liqueur into a tall, high ball glass. Add cubed ice. Top up with soda and stir gently to mix. Garnish with a pineapple leaf and a fresh slice of banana (skin on).

Short and spicy

(Makes 1)

Ingredients

50ml Benriach The Original Ten

15ml sugar syrup

10ml lemon juice

¼ chopped habanero chilli

Splash of ginger ale

Method

Muddle the chilli before adding and shaking all the ingredients (except ginger ale) with ice. Then, strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Top with a splash of ginger ale. Garnish with a sliced chilli and a slapped mint sprig.

Short and fruity

(Makes 1)

Ingredients

50ml Benriach The Smoky Ten

10ml apricot liqueur

10ml nectarine syrup*

20ml lime juice

Splash of soda water

Method