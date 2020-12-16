24 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win a £50 voucher for Dean Banks’ high-end fish and chip restaurant Haarbour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

If you love fish and chips you won’t hesitate before entering today’s giveaway as this is one feast of a prize.

Whether you’re a haddock supper kind of person, or enjoy a single jumbo battered sausage, today’s prize is one that is no doubt going to leave you more than satisfied.

MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks is giving one lucky reader the chance to bag a £50 voucher for his new high-end fish and chip restaurant in St Andrews called Haarbour, which opened just a few months ago.

Valid any day of the week, the winner will be able to use the voucher to treat the entire family, meaning everyone in your household will be able to get in on the action.

While the whole £50 voucher must be used in one visit, with a range of delicious sides, suppers and drinks available to purchase, we’re pretty confident you’ll be able to make it go the distance.

Whether you decide to sit in at the restaurant or enjoy your meal at home via the takeaway, you can indulge in everything from lobster, Korean haddock, battered veggie haggis, crab brioche, Goan coley, Arbroath smokies, lobster brioche and more.

For your chance to win this utterly delicious prize, enter your details into the form below by noon tomorrow (Thursday 17 December).

The voucher cannot be exchanged for cash and no change can be given on date of use if the whole value is not used.

To enter:

