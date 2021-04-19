Isle of Skye businesses team up to bring luxury five-course pop-up experience to sea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

The five-course tasting menu on the catamaran boat will be an gastronomic experience like no other.

Two Isle of Skye businesses have joined forces to bring a unique experience to diners looking for a different way to enjoy the reopening of hospitality.

Bringing the pop-up restaurant at sea concept to life is Calum Montgomery, head chef and proprietor at Edinbane Lodge, and Ewan Grant and Janice Cooney, owners of Seaflower Skye.

Celebrating the island’s word-famous food, the pop-up restaurant will take place across two evenings on April 26 and April 27 on the five-star catamaran boat which will set sail from Portree Harbour.

Onboard experience

Calum, who is native to the Isle of Skye and holds three AA rosettes, will cook his special tasting menu on both evenings onboard the Seaflower Skye, and will also present accompanying wines which have been selected by Edinbane Lodge’s restaurant manager, John Grant.

The two trips will celebrate the reopening of hospitality and tourism returning to the Hebridean Island for the first time since December last year.

Calum said: “We have a fantastic relationship with Seaflower Skye. We’ve both always wanted to work together and with the restrictions lifting on outdoor dining, it presented us with this unique and exciting opportunity to allow us to do something particularly special.

“I want to bring our dining experience of using the freshest seasonal produce over multiple courses to a completely different location. This beautiful setting will certainly be different.

“Guests will be treated to a champagne reception with canapes as the boat sets off towards the island of Rona. This menu will include locally reared beef, barbecued on the deck, served with langoustines creel caught by Ewen’s family.

“A number of restrictions remain in place which, for the moment, are preventing us from offering our full dining experience at the lodge itself; however, we will open at the end of May.”

Quality produce

Seaflower Skye offers a range of luxury trips allowing visitors the unique experience of seeing two sights of Skye – Rona and Raasay – which can only be seen by boat, and the chance to spot wildlife on land and sea.

Ewen, also a local of Skye, said: “Coming from a fishing family, we have been lucky to grow up enjoying all that the Scottish coastal waters have to offer.

“We love being able to share this beautiful local produce with our guests, right where it is caught. We often pass the family fishing boats during our regular trips and enjoy showing guests where their lunch has come from and how it gets to their plate.

“Our shellfish has also made it’s way to Calum in the lodge on many occasions and we are always proud to see it on the menu.

“Skye truly has some of the best seafood in the world, so diners will be in for a treat.”

Tickets are priced at £200 per person for an evening cruise leaving Portree Harbour at 5pm aboard the Seaflower Skye. The experience will include a five-course tasting menu with accompanying wines, canapes to start and a champagne reception.

Limited spaces are available and are now on sale at www.EdinbaneLodge.com.

The restaurant with rooms will reopen to guests on May 29.

For more food and drink news and features…