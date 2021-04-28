Nine of the most Instagrammable beer gardens in the north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

We’ve searched high and low across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to find the most Instagrammable beer gardens and al fresco dining in the region.

Whether you’re looking to find the coolest places in town, take that “perfect” Instagram picture, or show off your cocktail or beer to your friends, these venues featured in our round-up are equipped for just that.

While they haven’t been set up for ‘the gram’, their interior or setting lends them to be picturesque in our eyes and with al fresco dining here to stay for the foreseeable with summer and warmer nights on the way, we wanted to showcase some of the trendiest places to check out.

You can find a range of venues all offering al fresco dining or beer gardens by viewing our interactive map here. It will also tell you which ones are dog-friendly, child-friendly, serve cocktails, food and local craft beer, too.

The Chester Hotel – Aberdeen

If you’re looking for faux cherry blossom, greenery galore and a spot of luxury, then The Chester Hotel on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen is just the place for you.

Transformed into a spring tropical paradise, the al fresco dining marquee is THE place to be seen. With drinks-only tables, you can either pop in for a quick cocktail, or indulge in a three-course meal. Your choice.

No.10 Bar & Restaurant – Aberdeen

Did someone say gin garden? No.10 Bar & Restaurant‘s new “Botanical Garden” in Queen’s Terrace Gardens is the place to go if you’re looking for frozen gin cocktails, gin serves and more.

Adorned with draping wisteria, blooming foliage, and colourful blossoms to create the perfect secret garden vibes in the heart of Aberdeen’s West End, this is the place to go if you’re looking for a good time. As well as gin-based drinks they will also be serving up beers, cocktails, fizz, wine and more, and will have a food offering available, too.

Soul Bar – Aberdeen

Soul Bar on Union Street in Aberdeen has had a bit of a makeover since we were last there before Christmas and has now launched The Garden.

Not only do they have a new décor which features neon lighting, hanging greenery, fairy lights and more, they’ve got a new menu stacked with delicious dishes for you and your friends to enjoy.

Siberia Bar & Hotel – Aberdeen

Siberia‘s Chambord Garden doesn’t open until May 10, but with bookings already open, we think it is more than acceptable to include the Belmont Street venue in our roundup of Instagrammable beer gardens.

With a gigantic deck chair, not to mention some cool artwork to complement the creative cocktails, this is the perfect backdrop for any picture, whether it is worthy of Instagram or not.

Maryculter House – Maryculter, Aberdeen

If you haven’t had your picture taken outdoors in the green arch have you even been to Maryculter House? This stunning venue located on the River Don boasts a picturesque setting and is the perfect place for drinks in the sun.

Not only is it remote enough that you’ll feel like you’re away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, but it is only a short 10 to 15 minute drive from Aberdeen, making it very easy to travel to.

Steeped in history, there’s a range of drinks and food menus available to sample for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Meldrum House Country Hotel – Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire

Dining in a dome was a trend of 2020 with many venues across the north-east offering this unique experience.

However Meldrum House Country Hotel has taken their dome portfolio to a new level, and has four available to book. Enjoy drinks on the terrace and lawn whatever the weather and time of day. You might even want to book a later evening slot to watch the sun set and the stars light up the sky. This venue oozes elegance and is picture perfect.

The Newmachar Hotel – Newmachar, Aberdeenshire

Sit back and relax at The Newmachar Hotel in style in their beer garden which “popped up” last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sculley Garden will serve up breakfasts, coffees, cake and ice cream from 10am and will have a range of cocktails to try out, as well as a selection of dishes you can enjoy.

And as far as we can see on their social media channels, there may be an al fresco cooking station coming soon…

Banchory Lodge – Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Why not be one of the first to snap a selfie in the new dining sheds (which resemble garden sheds from the outside) that launched to the public just this week?

Dine in your own private space, or, enjoy al fresco dining and drinks under the bright, colourful parasols in the main outdoor courtyard area where you’ll be able to watch your food being cooked at the outdoor kitchen.

Either way, it sounds like a win-win situation at Banchory Lodge.

Did we mention there are also deck chairs and beer tents along the riverside, too?

BrewDog Dog Tap – Ellon, Aberdeenshire

The graffiti art murals alone are a great excuse to visit BrewDog’s HQ in Ellon, not to mention the food and drinks the venue offers up.

Situated out the front of the brewery, it is well worth checking out the graffiti all around the building, presenting plenty of Instagrammable opportunities for you to get a quick snap.

