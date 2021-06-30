Midweek Meal: Combine these barbecue peppered chicken wings with some couscous for the perfect weeknight dinner

When it’s warm outside, barbecues are the way to go. Try out this recipe on the grill for the ideal midweek meal.

National Barbecue Week kicks off on Friday (July 2) we thought we’d get ahead of the game and find a recipe that you can get grilling with today.

This pepper barbecue chicken recipe from sauce company Kikkoman is perhaps one of our favourites as it perfectly combines couscous with lots of the traditional ingredients we just love to grill during the warmer months.

For more inspiration when it comes to weeknight meals, take a look at the other recipes in the series here.

Pepper barbecue chicken wings

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 kg chicken wings

Salt

For the marinade:

1 organic lime

1 garlic clove

6 tbsp Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

4 tbsp olive oil

Freshly ground pepper

Paprika (mild)

Chilli powder

For the vegetable couscous and chilli yoghurt:

200g couscous

2 small sprigs of rosemary

1 aubergine

1 courgette

300g cherry tomatoes

1 onion

3-4 tbsp Kikkoman Teriyaki Sauce, according to taste

3 tbsp olive oil

Freshly ground pepper

250g natural yoghurt

3 tbsp tomato ketchup

Chilli powder

1-2 tbsp Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce

Method

Cook the chicken wings in a pan of boiling salted water for approx. 20 minutes. Drain and allow to cool a little. Prepare the marinade by washing the lime under hot water, then patting it dry. Grate off some of the zest, cut the lime in half and squeeze out the juice. Peel and finely chop the garlic. In a bowl, stir together the lime zest and juice, soy sauce, sesame oil and olive oil, garlic, pepper, paprika and chilli powder. Brush the chicken wings with the marinade and put in the fridge for around two to three hours until you’re ready to start the barbecue. Prepare the couscous according to the package instructions. Wash the rosemary. Wash the aubergine, courgette and tomatoes. Trim the ends off the aubergine and courgette and dice the flesh. Peel the onion and cut into strips. Mix together the Teriyaki sauce, oil and pepper and add the aubergine, courgette, tomatoes, onion and rosemary, tossing to coat. To prepare the dip, mix the yoghurt and ketchup together and season to taste with chilli powder and soy sauce. Cook the chicken wings on the barbecue for approx.10-25 minutes and the vegetables for approx.10-15 minutes (closing the lid, if your barbecue has one). Arrange the couscous and vegetables attractively on a platter and garnish with the chilli yoghurt. Serve alongside the chicken wings. Tip: Pre-cooking the wings in salted water significantly reduces the time they need on the barbecue and keeps the wings succulent and full of flavour.

More like this…