Sweet treats: Get experimental and make these chocolate cavolo nero brownies

It may seem a little unusual putting cavolo nero in your brownies, but trust us it does work and it is another example of using vegetables in a sweet treat.

As you would do with carrot cake, adding some cavolo nero to this mix will make your brownies incredibly moist.

The cavolo nero also adds a little bitterness to your brownies which helps to balance the amount of sweetness that there is in these pieces of chocolate loveliness.

Enjoy with a cup of tea or coffee, or cover in cream or ice cream for a decadent dessert.

Chocolate cavolo nero brownies

Serves 12

Ingredients

200g plain chocolate, broken into pieces

225g butter, diced

200g pack cavolo nero

225g light brown soft sugar

3 medium eggs

100g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

Method

Preheat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Grease and base line a 22cm square tin. Melt the chocolate and butter in a bowl over a pan of simmering water. Meanwhile, cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for three to four minutes, cool under cold water and drain well, squeezing out any excess liquid, then chop. Whisk the sugar and eggs together until pale, stir in the chocolate mixture and cavolo nero. Mix together the flour and baking powder and fold into the brownie mixture and pour into the prepared tin. Bake for 35-40 minutes. Cool slightly before removing from the tin and cut into 12 pieces.

Recipe from Discover Great Veg.

