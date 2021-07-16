Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

New dessert parlour Bubble and Swirl opens in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
July 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Kasia Pogodzinska with a cone of the parlour's delicious ice cream.
A new dessert parlour and coffee shop serving a range of cakes, waffles and ice cream has opened its doors in Inverness.

Bubble and Swirl, based on Larder Street, was born out of Kasia Pogodzinska’s passion to introduce a new venue to the area that boasted a relaxing environment and offered continental-style food.

A warm banoffee waffle.

Kasia, the owner of Bubble and Swirl, also runs Saffron Oriental Food Shop, which offers a variety of authentic food products from China, Thailand, Japan, India, Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Saffron Oriental Food Shop is situated on the same street as Bubble and Swirl, in Inverness.

Sweet tooth

Kasia, who is originally from Poland, came to Scotland for a holiday 17 years ago. After having such a pleasant experience, she put down roots and has lived here ever since.

After working in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years, the entrepreneur now owns two successful businesses.

Fruit of the forest ice cream.

Kasia said: “Saffron Oriental Food Shop is my baby. I sell cooking products from all over Asia so people can create delicious dishes at their homes in the Highlands.

“As much as it is my pride and joy, I really wanted to create a place where you can purchase nice coffee, ice cream, waffles and cakes, as well as chat to people and forget about your troubles.

Business has been great, with huge support from the local community.”

Kasia Pogodzinska.

“This resulted in the opening of Bubble and Swirl, which launched at the tail end of June.”

The dessert parlour and coffee shop sells delicious coffee, by Inverness Coffee Roasting Co, a selection of teas, from PekoeTea Edinburgh, homemade ice cream, waffles, crepes and cakes.

Kasia inside the parlour, with a cone of her fruit of the forest ice cream.

“It’s been exciting opening the store, but scary at the same time. Business has been great, with huge support from the local community,” Kasia added.

“I would like to thank, from the bottom of my heart, everyone who has been supporting me and my businesses for all these years.”

Sprinkles.

Bubble and Swirl is open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12-5pm on Sundays.

