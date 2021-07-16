New dessert parlour Bubble and Swirl opens in Inverness

A new dessert parlour and coffee shop serving a range of cakes, waffles and ice cream has opened its doors in Inverness.

Bubble and Swirl, based on Larder Street, was born out of Kasia Pogodzinska’s passion to introduce a new venue to the area that boasted a relaxing environment and offered continental-style food.

Kasia, the owner of Bubble and Swirl, also runs Saffron Oriental Food Shop, which offers a variety of authentic food products from China, Thailand, Japan, India, Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Saffron Oriental Food Shop is situated on the same street as Bubble and Swirl, in Inverness.

Sweet tooth

Kasia, who is originally from Poland, came to Scotland for a holiday 17 years ago. After having such a pleasant experience, she put down roots and has lived here ever since.

After working in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years, the entrepreneur now owns two successful businesses.

Kasia said: “Saffron Oriental Food Shop is my baby. I sell cooking products from all over Asia so people can create delicious dishes at their homes in the Highlands.

“As much as it is my pride and joy, I really wanted to create a place where you can purchase nice coffee, ice cream, waffles and cakes, as well as chat to people and forget about your troubles.

Business has been great, with huge support from the local community.” Kasia Pogodzinska.

“This resulted in the opening of Bubble and Swirl, which launched at the tail end of June.”

The dessert parlour and coffee shop sells delicious coffee, by Inverness Coffee Roasting Co, a selection of teas, from PekoeTea Edinburgh, homemade ice cream, waffles, crepes and cakes.

“It’s been exciting opening the store, but scary at the same time. Business has been great, with huge support from the local community,” Kasia added.

“I would like to thank, from the bottom of my heart, everyone who has been supporting me and my businesses for all these years.”

Bubble and Swirl is open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12-5pm on Sundays.

