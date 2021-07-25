Kids’ Kitchen: Time for an adventure with these child-friendly barbecue recipes

Keep your kids happy this summer with these fun recipes for them to make for a barbecue or even a picnic in the park.

Anytime anywhere a barbecue is great fun and the beach is always a great place to have one. There is plenty to see and do to work up an appetite for some tasty treats.

Exploring, paddling, swimming, building sand castles, rock pooling and lots more.

The recipes for this barbecue can also be cooked at home, kept hot and enjoyed in the back garden or at a local park.

Remember to always cook safely – especially when using a barbecue in the great outdoors.

Jamaican jerk burgers with pumpkin-seed slaw and jerk sauce

Makes 6 burgers

Ingredients

To make the burgers:

450g steak mince

45g porridge oats

2 tsp Jamaican jerk seasoning – depending on taste

1 level tsp sea salt

1 small egg

6 burger buns, lightly toasted

To make the pumpkin-seed slaw:

Handful shredded cabbage

Handful grated carrot

1 apple, cored and sliced

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp light mayonnaise

To make the jerk sauce:

2 tbsp light mayonnaise

2 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp thick natural yoghurt

Jamaican jerk seasoning, to taste

Method

For the burgers: Mix the burger ingredients together, cover and leave to rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Shape into six equal sized patties and fry over a medium heat till browned on both sides and a probe inserted in the middle leaves the juices running clear.

Alternatively, grill under a medium grill or oven bake at 180C Fan/200C/

400F/Gas Mark 6 for 15 to 20 minutes. For the pumpkin-seed slaw: Mix the shredded cabbage, grated carrot, apple and a little finely chopped onion with light mayonnaise. Just before serving add a handful of pumpkin seeds. For the jerk sauce: Stir together the mayonnaise and tomato ketchup with the yoghurt. Add Jamaican jerk seasoning to taste and serve with the burgers.

Peach and strawberry parcels

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 peach

5-6 strawberries

Handful of mini marshmallows

To serve:

2 scoops ice cream

Method

To make this for more people, allow 1 peach and 5 or 6 strawberries per person. Peel the peach, cut away from the stone and slice roughly. Hull and slice the strawberries. Lay on to a large square of foil and scatter with mini marshmallows. Make a foil tent folding over the top first and then crimping the sides to seal. Lay on a baking tray. Barbecue, grill or oven bake 160C Fan/180C/ 350F/Gas 4 for 5 or 6 minutes till the marshmallows have melted. To serve, scoop cold ice cream into each serving dish. Open the parcel carefully to avoid any steam and pour hot fruit over the ice cream. Eat at once!! Try other fruits such as nectarines, mango, pears, apples, raspberries, blackberries or blueberries.

More from Kids’ Kitchen…