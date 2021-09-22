Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

North-east whisky shop owner launches own gin inspired by Bennachie’s foghouse

Stocking more than 1,000 products in his whisky shop in the north-east town of Inverurie, Mike Stuart has finally bit the bullet and launched his own spirits brand.
By Julia Bryce
September 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Mike Stuart of Foghouse Spirits.
The entrepreneur, who launched Inverurie Whisky Shop on Burn Lane back in 2015, has spent years researching and training in the drinks industry.

Revealing his own brand, Foghouse, Mike is kicking off his series of spirits with one of the nation’s favourites – gin.

In time, the portfolio will include a single cask whisky range and rum.

Foghouse gin.

Mike, 38, has taken his expert experience and knowledge of the industry and has collaborated with the team at Lost Loch Spirits in Aboyne to create the small batch gin in micro copper stills. He has been working on the product since 2019.

Made in batches of 400, Mike has produced 1,200 bottles for launch (three batches).

Inspired by Mediterranean flavours, the handcrafted expression combines nine botanicals including wormwood which is prized for its distinctive aroma.

Gin is still on the rise.

The company’s name derives from foghouses found across many of Scotland’s estates.

These manmade shelters are found on hillsides where the Lairds of the past would entertain guests and escape the ordinary.

Fogouse at Bennachie

The name of his brand is inspired by the foghouse at Bennachie, which is well hidden, boasts an archway made of stone and is located near a waterfall.

Mike said: “We wanted to create something that would really stand out from the crowd not just in flavour profile but with the bottle itself.

Mike Stuart at the Foghouse at Bennachie.

“We discovered the most beautiful foghouse at Bennachie that overlooks a waterfall. It’s tricky to locate but worth it when you find it.

“It inspired us to craft flavours that would be instrumental in evoking a memory and transporting you to a special place, as a reminder of what makes you happy. We call it a little bit of escapism in a glass.

“We’ve employed a team of experts behind Foghouse to really promote this new gin. As a result, we’ve already had interest from pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants that want to stock it.

The waterfall at the foghouse near Bennachie in the background.

“The plan is to cement the gin into the market and start working on creating the rest of the range next.”

The 70cl bottle is priced at £38.99 and can be purchased on the firm’s website.

The recommended serve for the gin is tonic water and garnished with a sprig of rosemary and twist of orange to accentuate the Mediterranean notes. The gin delivers notes of rosemary and olive balanced with coriander and cubeb spice.

