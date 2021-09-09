First look: Inverness’ new smoothie bar JuicyNess opens its doors

Highland smoothie brand JuicyNess is celebrating the opening of its first fixed location in Inverness, seven years after its initial launch.

Founded by Alison MacKintosh in 2014, JuicyNess offers a wide range of freshly pressed smoothies and juices and protein shakes.

The idea to develop the business stemmed from Alison, 34, going through a health transformation and losing more than three stone by changing her diet to fresh homemade meals and, of course, smoothies and juices, teamed with daily exercise.

“It was a natural progression for me to follow this newfound passion and help others get healthier,” she said.

And while she may have taken seven years to open a permanent location, at Fairways Retail Park in Inverness, Alison launched a mobile smoothie bar, known as Wee Juicy, within this period.

The success of this venture made her certain of the next steps was for the brand.

Fixed location

JuicyNess originally started with Alison making and bottling fresh juices and smoothies in the form of detox packages that were available for local collection and nationwide delivery.

“I worked from my kitchen and then moved house to convert a garage into a workshop space,” she said. “Then, I started doing pop-up juice bars at local events and I loved the face-to-face contact with customers.

“My love of the pop-ups led to me purchasing a converted vintage horsebox, which I called Wee Juicy, in 2019 to do more events. That was so well received I decided to take the leap and get a fixed location with set days and times so that people never missed out!

“But Wee Juicy will still be out and about at local events despite the smoothie bar being open. And I’ll continue to operate from my workshop at home for online orders.”

The venue opened its doors to the public this week. It will be open daily from 9am to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9am to 8pm on Thursdays and 10am to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Alison put an offer in to purchase the unit in March before officially getting the keys at the start of August. The space was renovated within a mere four-week time frame.

She continued: “It’s been great to see my vision coming alive after all those months!

“Location is everything and ours is in a busy retail park with lots of passing trade from neighbouring barbers, hairdressers, driving range, go-karting, bakers, a travel agent and a gym, with plenty of free parking right outside, so I’m really excited.

“Although we have set opening hours, we will monitor customer demand and open earlier or later if demand is there. I have hired two part-time positions to help me, but I am hoping to also fill a full-time position to focus on the mobile side of the business at events and covering shifts at the smoothie bar.”

Fresh is best

With 11 different flavours available on the takeaway menu, with weekly specials, every smoothie and juice from JuicyNess is made and pressed fresh from whole ingredients.

“As well as smoothies and juices, there is also a new supplements section offering vegan protein superfood shakes, whey protein shakes and a plant-based pre-workout mix,” Alison said. “The smoothie bar will focus on these three areas to complement what is already on offer within the retail park.”

“We will also have ‘fridge packs’, too, where customers can choose five items from the menu to be bottled up to store at home. Again, these are made fresh to order and are sealed to lock that in. You just can’t beat a freshly made juice or smoothie!

“I’m really happy with our menu after constantly tweaking recipes over the years.”

The business owner uses produce from local wholesalers, Swansons Fruit & Vegetables, who deliver to Alison several times a week.

Looking ahead, she hopes to expand the mobile side of the business now that the smoothie bar is officially open.

“Although JuicyNess has been on the go since 2014 it’s always been a bit of a side passion,” Alison added. “But this year I took the leap to go full time.

“As an independent business, it’s scary to invest so much in a new project but I’m excited for this next level and where it will take us.

“My friends and family have always been so supportive. After seven years, it’s now or never to expand and see where I can take the business and they are right there with me.

“With the smoothie bar up and running, we have big plans for the mobile side of the business. Watch this space.”

For more from food and drink…