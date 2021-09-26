Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kids’ Kitchen: Berry good idea for a fruit collecting kit

By Liz Ashworth
September 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Apple crumble.
Children’s food writer Liz Ashworth has some simple tips on picking your own fruit – along with delicious dessert recipes.

One bright autumn day my friend’s son James was out berry picking when he spied an elderly gentleman with what he could only describe as a “hands-free berry collecting kit”.

The idea is very simple – take a clean empty plastic container, such as a 2-litre ice cream tub, punch a hole near the rim on each end and then thread some thick string or cord through each.

Liz Ashworth.

Secure with a knot, making sure the device can hang round your neck, at the correct level to allow you to pick berries and pop them into the holder. We found waist height is best.

On top of this creation, James is also a good cook. Here is one of his autumn favourites and one of my own.

Ginger crumble apple cake

Serves 6

Ginger apple crumble.

Ingredients

  • 225g self-raising flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp ground ginger
  • 60g caster sugar
  • 115g butter
  • 30g syrup
  • 60g porridge oats
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 160ml single cream or creamy milk
  • 1 large cooking apple, peeled and chopped (150g approx)

For the topping:

  • ½ packet crushed ginger nut biscuits
  • 30g porridge oats
  • 60g butter melted

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 140C Fan/160C/325F/Gas Mark 3.
  2. Oil a baking tin 30cmx20cm (12inx8in).
  3. Put the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl and rub in the butter. Stir in the beaten eggs and cream or milk to make a soft dropping consistency. Fold in the apples and spread evenly in the prepared baking tin.
  4. Mix the melted butter with the other topping ingredients and scatter over the cake.
  5. Bake in the middle of the oven for 25 to 30 minutes or till the point of a skewer inserted in the middle comes out cleanly.
  6. Cool in the tin. Cut into squares and enjoy freshly baked.

James Stockley’s version of bramble and apple crumble

Serves 4

Bramble and apple crumble.

Ingredients

To make the fruit compote:

  • 2 large cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced
  • 225g brambles (some people call them blackberries)
  • 1 tbsp soft brown sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • Strip of lemon rind, if you have any (optional)

For the topping:

  • 175g plain flour
  • ½ large packet of ginger nut biscuits, crushed
  • 115g butter

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 160C Fan/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Choose a suitable oven-proof pudding dish. Stew the fruit with the sugar, cinnamon stick and lemon rind.
  3. Remove the cinnamon stick and lemon rind then pour into the pudding dish.
  4. Make the topping by rubbing the butter into the flour along with the crumbed biscuits.
  5. Sprinkle the topping over the fruit and bake in the middle of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes till golden and crisp.
  6. Serve warm with cream or ice cream.

