Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Natasha’s Law: New food labelling legislation comes into force

By James Wyllie
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
People choosing food inside a London branch of sandwich shop Pret a Manger, prior to the roll-out of Natasha's Law.

From today, new laws are in place throughout the UK affecting foods many of us regularly drop in our trolleys or grab for lunch.

Known as Natasha’s Law, it is designed to give the country’s two million allergy sufferers peace of mind when eating out.

The rules are changing for pre-packaged food items – like ready-made sandwiches and baked goods – meaning they must have clear ingredient lists and allergens.

It comes after the tragic death of teenager Natasha Ednan-Laperouse in 2016, who suffered a fatal allergic reaction when eating a baguette with undisclosed sesame seeds.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse
How does this affect me?

For consumers, nothing about the products they buy regularly will change, but they will have access to much more information when shopping.

The law change covers all items classed as pre-packed for direct sale – those which have been sealed up and cannot be altered unless they are purchased.

Customers are likely to notice changes to pre-wrapped sandwiches on bakery shelves, and deli counter meats and cheese already wrapped and ready for serving.

The ingredients for each will need to be display, with the 14 most-common allergens emphasised.

Around 11,000 Scottish businesses will have to comply with the new law, with local authorities responsible for enforcing it.

Last month 80% of firms said they were unprepared for the changes, despite having been given the necessary information.

‘Bittersweet moment’

Over the last 20 years, the number of food allergy-related hospital admissions has tripled.

And Food Standards Scotland said there has been an “overwhelming” number of requests from families for changes to the law.

Chief executive Geoff Ogle said: “If these changes drive down the number of hospital admissions caused by food allergies… and prevent further tragic deaths such as Natasha’s, that can only be a positive thing.”

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, the parents of 15-year-old Natasha who died after eating a Pret A Manger sandwich.
Natasha’s parents, Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, described the change as a “bittersweet moment”.

“We are delighted that people with food allergies will now have great protection through improved labelling,” they said.

“We know in our hearts that Natasha would be very proud of a new law in her name.

“However, the new law also reminds us that Natasha’s death was completely avoidable.”

