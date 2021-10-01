Fiery training keeps Caley Thistle firing in the Championship, says boss Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds admits ‘spiky’ training sessions prove his Championship leaders have the hunger to stay ahead of the chasers.

The Inverness CT head coach, looking ahead to tomorrow’s trip to second-bottom Hamilton Accies, has been fascinated by the extra high intensity shown away from match days.

According to him, every player wants to win a place in the team and then three points for the club to remain in pole position.

As they aim for their seventh victory in an unbeaten start, Dodds said: “It can be a wee bit spiky. You can see them having a wee pop at one another.

“I think the word is demanding, when you hear the players all having a wee snipe at one another or the training speed is up and they’re leaving a wee boot in.

“They’re just desperate to show up and that’s a good thing – as long as it doesn’t go over the edge.

“They’re not that kind of bunch of boys, though – they’re just a pleasure to work with.”

High standards demanded by Dodds

Dodds is quite clear about who is responsible for keeping the group is peak shape all round.

He added: “If they’re not fit, it’s my fault.

“I’m the one who sets the standard, whether it is mentality, fitness, looking after themselves properly and the way they perform on the pitch. That’s my standards.

“I don’t want to say they’re the fittest they’ve been – I don’t know what it has been like under previous managers, but I just know what I’ve always liked and my standards, and the boys are already there.

“The levels are there and it is a good squad in depth. They are at it, mentally and physically fit, and that’s all I can ask for.

“The players realise there are demands and standards. They enjoy coming to their work and, every day, they give me the application.

“It is just a good place to be. Then you add our results on to it and I don’t have to sell you it. It’s there.

“The results are there to see and, as I’ve said to my staff, you can hear it in them. Sometimes a voice tells you all you need to know.”

Sean Welsh’s opener put ICT on the way to a 2-1 home win over Queen of the South last weekend, but a wonderful leveller from Lee Connelly in the second half had the game on the cliff-edge.

Michael Gardyne grabbed the late winner the Highlanders’ play merited to push three points ahead of Kilmarnock.

Strong mentality secured latest win

Dodds praised his group for refusing to give up the chance of getting the win that puts clear water between themselves and Killie and creates a 10-point cushion over fifth-placed Partick Thistle.

He said: “I have said of the mentality of my team since the start of the season. Since Arbroath on day one, the positive and dogged mentality to get through that game has grown since.

“They took that into Queen of the South and it was one of those games you could feel it either get a second or be comfortable and get to the last 15-20 minutes where we see it out.

“They scored an incredible goal and it could deflate a team, but it shows where our team are mentally and it is a good thing.”