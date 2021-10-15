Comfort Food Friday: Whip up this plant-based sugar snap and asparagus pesto gnocchi in 15 minutes

Packed full of greens and delicious flavours, this easy-to-make gnocchi dish is perfect for a cosy night in with a nice glass of wine.

Featuring cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, asparagus and sugar snap peas, you can cook up a meal for two in as little as 15 minutes.

This recipe is from plant-based recipe box creators Grubby and is a great way to get plenty of vegetables into your diet.

It also makes for a light dinner or lunch option and can easily be adapted to incorporate other ingredients like meat, fish or other veg, too.

Sugar snap and asparagus pesto gnocchi

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the tomatoes:

150g baby plum tomatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

25g pumpkin seeds

For the salad:

150g asparagus

150g sugar snap peas

1 tbsp olive oil

For the gnocchi:

300g gnocchi

190g vegan green pesto

1 lemon, cut in half (one half for juicing, the other half cut into wedges)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6. Place the tomatoes on a roasting tray with olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Place in the oven for 10 minutes. Add the pumpkin seeds to the roasting tomatoes tray for the final five

minutes. To make the salad: Chop the asparagus and sugar snap peas into halves lengthways. Add a tablespoon of olive oil into the frying pan on a medium heat and fry the asparagus and sugar snap peas for 4-5 minutes. Meanwhile, boil the gnocchi for 2-3 minutes in a saucepan of boiling water (it must be boiling). Drain the gnocchi and leave for a minute to let excess moisture evaporate. Turn the asparagus and sugar snap peas pan down to a low heat, then add the gnocchi, followed by the pesto and a few tablespoons of water. Stir together so the pesto coats the mix and cook for a further two minutes to warm through. Take the pan off the heat and squeeze in half of the lemon juice, cut the other half into wedges for serving. Serve the tomatoes alongside a good pile of the pesto gnocchi with a wedge of lemon and a handful of the toasted pumpkin seeds.

