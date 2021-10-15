Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comfort Food Friday: Whip up this plant-based sugar snap and asparagus pesto gnocchi in 15 minutes

Packed full of greens and delicious flavours, this easy-to-make gnocchi dish is perfect for a cosy night in with a nice glass of wine.
By Julia Bryce
October 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Packed full of greens and delicious flavours, this easy-to-make gnocchi dish is perfect for a cosy night in with a nice glass of wine.

Featuring cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, asparagus and sugar snap peas, you can cook up a meal for two in as little as 15 minutes.

This recipe is from plant-based recipe box creators Grubby and is a great way to get plenty of vegetables into your diet.

It also makes for a light dinner or lunch option and can easily be adapted to incorporate other ingredients like meat, fish or other veg, too.

Sugar snap and asparagus pesto gnocchi

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the tomatoes:

  • 150g baby plum tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • 25g pumpkin seeds

For the salad:

  • 150g asparagus
  • 150g sugar snap peas
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

For the gnocchi:

  • 300g gnocchi
  • 190g vegan green pesto
  • 1 lemon, cut in half (one half for juicing, the other half cut into wedges)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C Fan/200C/400F/Gas Mark 6.
  2. Place the tomatoes on a roasting tray with olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper.
  3. Place in the oven for 10 minutes. Add the pumpkin seeds to the roasting tomatoes tray for the final five
    minutes.
  4. To make the salad: Chop the asparagus and sugar snap peas into halves lengthways.
  5. Add a tablespoon of olive oil into the frying pan on a medium heat and fry the asparagus and sugar snap peas for 4-5 minutes. Meanwhile, boil the gnocchi for 2-3 minutes in a saucepan of boiling water (it must be boiling).
  6. Drain the gnocchi and leave for a minute to let excess moisture evaporate.
  7. Turn the asparagus and sugar snap peas pan down to a low heat, then add the gnocchi, followed by the pesto and a few tablespoons of water.
  8. Stir together so the pesto coats the mix and cook for a further two minutes to warm through.
  9. Take the pan off the heat and squeeze in half of the lemon juice, cut the other half into wedges for serving.
  10. Serve the tomatoes alongside a good pile of the pesto gnocchi with a wedge of lemon and a handful of the toasted pumpkin seeds.

