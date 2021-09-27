WATCH: Oatcake World Champions crowned at north-east food and drink festival

The World’s Oatcake Champions have finally been revealed at a north-east food event.

Shetlander Johnnie Wiseman, who now lives in Insch in Aberdeenshire, and Norma Breathet from the outskirts of Ardersier in the Highlands both took home the crown in their respective categories.

Johnnie, 79, won the trophy for the traditional category while Norma, 54, claimed the title in the wildcard category.

Both competitors saw off fierce competition at the event which was part of Tarland Food and Music Festival’s line-up.

A total of 25 individuals battled it out to impress head chef of Douneside House and oatcake judge, Matt Price, with their baked goodies. There were 13 entries submitted for traditional and 12 for the wildcard.

He judged both categories which saw an array of flavours be entered, including black olive, Irn-Bru and ginger, parmesan and paprika, Stornoway oatcakes, oatcakes with musical note designs called “chillie notecakes” and more.

The judging process started at 9am and it wasn’t until 11am, when every oatcake had been sampled, that the winners were announced.

Free to enter, individuals from across the north-east and further afield travelled to the event, which saw hundreds descend upon the village, with the hopes of being crowned World Oatcake Champion at the two-day event.

The traditional category was judged on a basic recipe which usually consists of oatmeal, lard/dripping/water/milk and bicarbonate soda.

The wildcard could be any flavour, and there were no size or shape regulations with circular, square or triangular all welcome.

Batch sizes were also varied depending on how big or small the oatcakes are, but a minimum of four was recommended.

Best oatcakes

Johnnie Wiseman said the secret ingredients to his traditional oatcake is good-quality oatmeal, good-quality butter, and a nice, even oven where you can keep an eye on them.

He said: “I feel great about winning. It is absolutely amazing – I didn’t expect to win. Mrs Wiseman will be dancing in the street.

“My family will be delighted. I always tell them I make the best oatcakes, and now I know I do!

“It takes me around 45 to 50 minutes to make and bake them and when I saw the story in the paper I had to enter. It is nice to confirm they are good.”

Sweet oatcake onto a winner

And while fellow competitor and wildcard winner Norma Breathet has entered a few other local competitions and won accolades for her traditional oatcakes, it was her unique sweet ones which tickled Matt’s tastebuds and secured her the crown.

Creating an oatcake with dried raspberries, white chocolate, some honey, cinnamon and a small drop of demerara sugar on top, Norma is delighted with her wildcard win.

She added: “I love making oatcakes. My dad has always liked them and I have always really made them for him. He was my inspiration to start making them years ago.

“There was so many different ones on the table – I didn’t expect mine to win. I thought a sweet one would be different and I wanted to challenge myself.

“I practiced a few times as I needed to get the right thickness and for it not to be gooey. I managed to get it to the right consistency and decided to enter it.

“I’ve been having a try at it and I’ve entered a few of the local farm shows and I’ve had a few wins for my traditional one but it is good to get a sweet one!”

