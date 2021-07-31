McGinty’s Group to ‘bring life back into Aberdeen institution’ as it takes ownership of Under The Hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

McGinty’s Group to ‘bring life back into Aberdeen institution’ as it takes ownership of Under The Hammer

Aberdeen hospitality operator, The McGinty’s Group, has announced it will be taking over much-loved city centre pub, Under The Hammer, following its closure last year.
By Julia Bryce
July 31, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
From left: Allan Henderson, director of The McGinty's Group, with Alan Aitken, operations director.
From left: Allan Henderson, director of The McGinty's Group, with Alan Aitken, operations director.

Aberdeen hospitality operator, The McGinty’s Group, has announced it will be taking over much-loved city centre pub, Under The Hammer, following its closure last year.

The historic basement bar located on North Silver Street, just off Golden Square, announced it would not reopen in September 2020 due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The group, which operates nine venues in the city, will give the venue a new lease of life by refurbishing and modernising the 50-seater bar, which they hope to have open by the start of November.

Around £200K is expected to be invested in the property and 10 to 12 full and part-time jobs will be created.

From left: Alan Aitken, operations director of The McGinty’s Group, and director, Allan Henderson.

Operating under the same name, The McGinty’s Group plan to take over the premises in August and the venue will be transformed by award-winning architects, Nicoll Russell Studios

Director of The McGinty’s Group, Allan Henderson, said: “As a local company, we are delighted to bring life back into the Aberdeen institution that is Under The Hammer.

“Our passion for regenerating iconic venues in the city has always been a big part in the company’s development so it is no surprise that when Under The Hammer sadly closed last year, we immediately started looking into the possibility of reopening the venue that has served the local community for a long-time.

Under The Hammer on North Silver Street Aberdeen.

“We have built a strong name for the group and the venue is another great addition to our portfolio which will hopefully play its part in the revitalisation of the city centre and enhance the local hospitality industry.”

New opportunity

While the concept for the new-look Under The Hammer is yet to be released, the former alehouse will boast a new food and drink offering with a selection of cocktails, grazing platters, traditional beers, wines and spirits all available.

Alan Aitken, operations director of the company, added: “As life returns to the city centre after the difficult 16 months or so, we are looking forward to relaunching this much-loved venue and bring some positivity to the city.

The current interior of the bar.

“We are pleased to confirm the long-established name, which links to the auction house above, will stay the same.

“We also plan to develop the historic charm of the venue with modern yet stylish interiors and update the drinks selection to meet current trends. With restrictions on the hospitality industry easing, we are hoping we can turn the venue into the busy city centre hub it once was whilst also creating job opportunities.”

Public outpour

It was in September 2020 when the former pub boss, Colin Watson, announced the much-loved watering hole’s closure. Many former regulars paid tribute to the beloved venue on the post.

One said: “All the best Colin, I have not been in much of late, but I will miss the place after all these years.”

The empty bar will undergo a refurbishment.

Another added: “Thank you for your service to Aberdeen throughout the years, Colin – I’m so very sad to hear this”.

Sandy Milne of the landlord John Milne Auctioneers, which is located in close proximity to the venue, is looking forward to seeing the venue reopen.

He added: “We are delighted that Under The Hammer is to reopen.

“Many Aberdonians have loved the venue for nearly 40 years and I am pleased it is now in good hands of The McGinty’s Group.”

For more food and drink news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal