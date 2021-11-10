Midweek meal: Enjoy Rochelle Humes’ teriyaki salmon recipe with your family

An error occurred. Please try again.

Singer and television presenter Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin love to take time out from life’s bustle to enjoy a sit-down meal with their family.

And mum-of-three Rochelle is now sharing her passion for family food in new cook book At Mama’s Table, which was released in the autumn.

Married to JLS singer and radio DJ Marvin Humes, the couple love to use simple, fresh and flavoursome ingredients that everyone can eat and enjoy together.

This teriyaki salmon recipe is perfect served with some brown rice and whatever greens you have in the fridge.

It can also be adapted depending upon the age of your child – it’s even suitable for babies trying out their first solid foods.

Teriyaki salmon

Serves 4

Ingredients

6 tbsp teriyaki sauce (check label for allergens)

Juice of 1 lime

4 x 100g skin-on salmon fillets

250g brown rice

200g fresh or frozen edamame beans

200g tenderstem broccoli

5tsp sesame oil

¼ garlic clove, grated

Method

Put the teriyaki sauce and half of the lime juice in a wide, shallow bowl and mix to combine. Add the salmon fillets, skin-side up and set aside to marinate while you prepare the rice and veg. Cook the rice in a pan of boiling water, according to packet instructions, until tender. When the rice is almost ready, bring a pan of water to the boil over a high heat, then add the edamame beans and tenderstem broccoli, reduce to a simmer and leave to cook for five minutes until tender. Heat one teaspoon of the sesame oil in a frying pan over a medium heat, then add the salmon, skin-side down, and half of the marinade. Cook for five minutes until the skin is crisp, then turn the salmon fillets and add the remaining marinade to the pan. Cook for another three to five minutes until the salmon is cooked through. Meanwhile, combine the remaining lime juice, sesame oil and garlic in a small bowl and set aside. Drain the rice and vegetables and divide between four serving bowls, then top each with a fillet of the salmon. Spoon the lime and sesame dressing over the vegetables in each bowl, then serve.

Tips for cooking this dish for children:

For first-stage weaning: Leave some of the salmon unmarinated, but cook in the same way, then mash the salmon into the cooked rice and serve with plain veg on the side.

For older children: Older children should be fine with this as it is, though those with sensitive palates may prefer the veg served without the zingy dressing.

At Mama’s Table by Rochelle Humes is published by Vermilion, priced £20. Food photography by Yuki Sugiura, photos of Rochelle by Karis Kennedy.

