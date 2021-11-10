Return to Scotland under-21s action is goal for Caley Jags ace Roddy MacGregor

Roddy MacGregor hopes strong form in a Caley Thistle jersey could lead to another Scotland under-21 call-up in the future.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is one of the most creative players in the Inverness team and his form has been recognised at Hampden.

MacGregor, along with team-mates Robbie Deas and Cameron Harper were called up for the national under-21s double-header against Northern Ireland this summer.

They are not involved in Scot Gemmill’s latest squad, who host Kazakhstan this Friday and Belgium on Tuesday in the Euro 2023 qualifiers.

However, having come off the bench in the 3-2 home win against Northern Ireland, MacGregor is keen to sample more experience in the navy blue jersey.

He said: “It was great to be away with top quality players. Although I maybe didn’t get as much game time as I’d have liked, it was a really good experience for me.

“Everyone’s dream is to play for your country, so if me and the boys here can keep doing well with Inverness hopefully that can spur us on to get another call-up. It would be great.

“Playing in the Championship is a good level for us, playing in competitive men’s football. If you are playing regularly in this league then you will definitely be well equipped to go away with the under-21s.

“It’s a great time for Scotland internationally. You can see what it does to the country when we do well or get to a major tournament, like we did at the Euros. It inspires everyone.”

Focus on seeing off Dunfermline

The young midfielder’s immediate focus, however, is to help ICT return to winning ways in the Championship.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Ayr United was their third draw amid four winless league games which included a 1-0 home loss against Arbroath.

This Saturday, basement side Dunfermline Athletic visit the Caledonian Stadium on the hunt for their first league victory of the season.

The managerless Fifers, who held ICT 0-0 at East End Park in September, could well have a new manager in place by then as Peter Grant’s replacement.

MacGregor insists no Inverness player will take their eyes off the ball for this match, despite being hot favourites to win it.

He added: “We knew it would be tough down there earlier in the season. Dunfermline still have some really good players, even although they haven’t been doing so well in the league.

“If we are not on our game, they are going to punish us. We just need to take care of our own business and hopefully that will be good enough.

“In this league, you’re always looking to win your home games – that puts you in good stead if you can win the majority of your home matches. That’s what we’ve done.

“The recent defeat here against Arbroath was a blip, so hopefully we can put our record back on track with a win on Saturday.”

Players not feeling the pressure

ICT blew the chance to replace Kilmarnock at the top of the table by drawing at Ayr, but they enter the weekend only one point off the pace and firmly in the title mix so far.

MacGregor insists there’s no need for fans to be worried about results because the displays are encouraging.

He added: “I thought we played well on Saturday, especially in the first half and overall could have won the game.

“We played well against Partick as well and didn’t get the win, but I’m sure it will change. We just need to keep working hard and doing the right things and I’m sure the wins will come. We’re not feeling the pressure at all.

“Rarely in this league do teams cruise to the title. There are always unexpected results and we know other teams will drop points as well, so we just look to win our games now and take care of ourselves.”

Ready for the nod from Dodds

The midfielder, who has two cracking goals to his name this term, is not concerned about being a substitute in the past two matches and stressed the line-ups will be shaken up by head coach Billy Dodds regularly.

He said: “We’ve got a strong squad and there will be changes to the team throughout the season.

“We’re all just working hard and when we’re asked to start games we’ll be ready. I am looking to do that.”