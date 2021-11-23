See inside Moray hotel’s Swiss-style lodge serving up apres ski themed cocktails

With Christmas fast approaching, the Seafield Arms in Cullen has designed a Swiss-style lodge in its outside area.

Situated on the town’s Seafield Street, the space recently opened and has been inspired by Alpine skiing holidays where “relaxing after a hard day on the pistes is always enjoyed”.

Boasting a capacity of 24, the initial design and idea for the Seafield’s Ski Lodge was the brainchild of the hotel’s receptionist, Rachael Adam, and depute manager, Ailie Flett.

It was then built and brought to life by the hotel’s sister company Milne Property Developments.

‘You could just be off the ski slopes’

Guests are encouraged to wear ski gear to complement the atmosphere at the attraction, which is located in the outdoor patio area.

Ailee said: “Some customers are still apprehensive about eating inside, therefore the lodge is ideal for eating out in our Alps atmosphere.

“A considerable amount of time has been invested but the cost has been minimal as we have used recycled bark for the walls, and the décor has been loaned from Cullen Antiques Centre.”

Each table has an overhead heater to ensure guests are comfortable throughout their stay.

“Guests are thoroughly enjoying the ambiance of the lodge,” Ailee added. “It is already booking up quickly.

“I love the overall impression of it. You could be just off the ski slopes. Guests always get a lovely surprise when they see it.”

What can I order?

The Seafield Ski Lodge offers the hotel’s full Scottish Bar 19 menu along with added ski-themed cocktails.

Vegetable wellington, pork belly, seafood and saffron risotto, lab rump and haddock fillet all feature.

The ski-themed cocktails include a Bombay bramble, winter mule, cinnamon sour and a Baileys espresso martini.

These can be enjoyed daily from 10am to 8pm through to Thursday, March 31 next year which is when the lodge will close.

The Seafield Arms Hotel has a full programme of events and special offerings throughout winter including party nights and festive afternoon teas.

For table bookings and more information, call 01542 841604 or visit www.seafieldarmscullen.co.uk

