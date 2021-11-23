Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

See inside Moray hotel’s Swiss-style lodge serving up apres ski themed cocktails

By Karla Sinclair
November 23, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 6:15 pm
The Seafield's Ski Lodge. Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.

With Christmas fast approaching, the Seafield Arms in Cullen has designed a Swiss-style lodge in its outside area.

Situated on the town’s Seafield Street, the space recently opened and has been inspired by Alpine skiing holidays where “relaxing after a hard day on the pistes is always enjoyed”.

The interior. Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.

Boasting a capacity of 24, the initial design and idea for the Seafield’s Ski Lodge was the brainchild of the hotel’s receptionist, Rachael Adam, and depute manager, Ailie Flett.

It was then built and brought to life by the hotel’s sister company Milne Property Developments.

Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.

‘You could just be off the ski slopes’

Guests are encouraged to wear ski gear to complement the atmosphere at the attraction, which is located in the outdoor patio area.

Ailee said: “Some customers are still apprehensive about eating inside, therefore the lodge is ideal for eating out in our Alps atmosphere.

“A considerable amount of time has been invested but the cost has been minimal as we have used recycled bark for the walls, and the décor has been loaned from Cullen Antiques Centre.”

Mulled wine. Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.
The decor. Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.
The interior. Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.

Each table has an overhead heater to ensure guests are comfortable throughout their stay.

“Guests are thoroughly enjoying the ambiance of the lodge,” Ailee added. “It is already booking up quickly.

“I love the overall impression of it. You could be just off the ski slopes. Guests always get a lovely surprise when they see it.”

@seafieldarmshotelcullen

Welcome to our very own ‘Seafield Ski Lodge’ ……..coming soon 🎿 🪵 ❄️

♬ Holly Jolly Christmas – Michael Bublé

What can I order?

The Seafield Ski Lodge offers the hotel’s full Scottish Bar 19 menu along with added ski-themed cocktails.

Vegetable wellington, pork belly, seafood and saffron risotto, lab rump and haddock fillet all feature.

The ski-themed cocktails include a Bombay bramble, winter mule, cinnamon sour and a Baileys espresso martini.

These can be enjoyed daily from 10am to 8pm through to Thursday, March 31 next year which is when the lodge will close.

A variety of cocktails available in the lodge. Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.
One of the dishes from the Bar 19 menu. Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.
A festive dessert. Picture credit: Christie Johnston Photography.

The Seafield Arms Hotel has a full programme of events and special offerings throughout winter including party nights and festive afternoon teas.

For table bookings and more information, call 01542 841604 or visit www.seafieldarmscullen.co.uk

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal