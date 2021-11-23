Denis Law recognised in parliament for services to Aberdeen and football

Football legend Denis Law has been recognised in parliament for his services to the sport and his home city of Aberdeen.

It follows the unveiling of a five-metre statue in his honour beside the historic Provost Skene’s House last week.

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate Mr Law on another milestone.

He said the former Manchester United star – and only Scot to win the Ballon d’Or – is someone the people of Aberdeen hold very close to their hearts.

Mr Lumsden said: “Denis Law has helped Aberdeen grow into the fantastic sports city that it has become, not just during his career but after it too.

“He recognises his north-east roots and the huge value sport has on our lives up here.

“The Denis Law Legacy Trust has been transformational for young people and communities across the city and it’s a testament to the fantastic work the Law family continues to do for Aberdeen.

“It’s an honour to recognise Denis Law in the Scottish Parliament following the unveiling of the statue marking his achievements.

“He is a magnificent human being which the people of Aberdeen hold very close to their hearts and I wish him all the very best for the future.”

During a private ceremony for the unveiling of the statue last week, the former player said Aberdeen “means everything” to him.

He was joined on stage by Lord Provost Barney Crockett and Sir Alex Ferguson, who described him as the “greatest Scottish player of all time.”

Mr Law previously received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017 and features in a hall of heroes in the newly re-opened Provost Skene’s House.