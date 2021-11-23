Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Denis Law recognised in parliament for services to Aberdeen and football

By Ellie Milne
November 23, 2021, 5:04 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 5:09 pm
Denis Law has been recognised in parliament following the unveiling of a statue in his honour in Aberdeen last week

Football legend Denis Law has been recognised in parliament for his services to the sport and his home city of Aberdeen.

It follows the unveiling of a five-metre statue in his honour beside the historic Provost Skene’s House last week.

North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has asked the Scottish Parliament to congratulate Mr Law on another milestone.

He said the former Manchester United star – and only Scot to win the Ballon d’Or – is someone the people of Aberdeen hold very close to their hearts.

MSP Douglas Lumsden has praised Denis Law’s achievements

Mr Lumsden said: “Denis Law has helped Aberdeen grow into the fantastic sports city that it has become, not just during his career but after it too.

“He recognises his north-east roots and the huge value sport has on our lives up here.

“The Denis Law Legacy Trust has been transformational for young people and communities across the city and it’s a testament to the fantastic work the Law family continues to do for Aberdeen.

“It’s an honour to recognise Denis Law in the Scottish Parliament following the unveiling of the statue marking his achievements.

“He is a magnificent human being which the people of Aberdeen hold very close to their hearts and I wish him all the very best for the future.”

During a private ceremony for the unveiling of the statue last week, the former player said Aberdeen “means everything” to him.

He was joined on stage by Lord Provost Barney Crockett and Sir Alex Ferguson, who described him as the “greatest Scottish player of all time.”

Mr Law previously received the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017 and features in a hall of heroes in the newly re-opened Provost Skene’s House.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]