Why you need to visit Orrin – the new fine dining restaurant in Elgin

A new fine dining restaurant has opened in Elgin offering up an eight-course tasting menu.

Set out to bring something new and fresh to the area, owners Andy Fyfe and business partner Elaine Sutherland say they will serve up a non-pretentious experience for diners that is different from other venues in the region.

Orrin, which is based in the former Beaver Travel building on South Street in the town, is headed up by Andy, 35, who has been a chef for more than 18 years.

The idea first came to fruition when he and Elaine teamed up after he was made redundant from Bootleggers Bothy, which is based in Hopeman, in January this year.

The duo wanted to offer something unique to locals and tourists and will open the venue four days a week from Thursday to Sunday for lunch and dinner service.

He said: “We didn’t think there was anything with a luxury feel to it in Elgin and we wanted to bring something refined to the area. We offer tasting menus and a smaller a la carte offering.

“It has been a life-long dream of mine to have my own place.”

Four day week

Employing a team of 12, Andy felt it was important to introduce healthy and positive working practices from the outset.

Following hospitality venues struggles to employ staff seven days a week, and with the industry now at a pivotal turning point in restructuring what it will potentially look like in the future, his staff’s wellbeing and work/life balance will be a huge focus of Orrin’s ethos.

The team only work four days a week and while the environment can be high pressure at times, Andy wants to set an example that hospitality can be a positive, rewarding career.

“A lot of the top restaurants are now doing it now,” he said.

“We want everyone to have fun and not work crazy long days and hours.

“My ultimate goal is to get awards for the restaurant and do so without things being detrimental to my staff’s health. You can attain quality without having to break people.”

Eight-course tasting menu

Offering up an eight-course tasting menu priced at £65 per head, as well as an a la carte lunch and dinner menu, Andy believes he and his team are bringing something different to the area.

Around a five-figure sum has been invested in the restaurant to be able to bring the new concept to the town.

Guests also don’t need to worry about being moved off their tables or rushed throughout service as the team only book one table per service, so guests can relax and enjoy their meal for as long as needed.

Lunch service runs from noon to 2.30pm in the 56-seater restaurant, while dinner service is 6pm to 11pm. There is also a private dining room that seats 18.

A small bar area with seating for 12 people to enjoy nibbles and cocktails has been created and for those looking to add a wine flight to their tasting menu, they can do so for £25.

“People are price conscious so we’ve kept it at an affordable price. We’ve not made it pretentious and it is a great offering there,” said Andy.

“A lot of people have been trying the tasting menu and have been buying into the concept, even on Sunday evenings.

“We’re not turning tables so when you come in you have the table for the night. There’s no pressure on the service or customer. There’s no rush to move customers on and no surprises.

“We are focused on offering smaller tables of two, four or six to offer a more intimate service.”

What’s on the menu?

For those who love meat, the wood pigeon, beef shin tortellini, rare breed pork, and smoked wild duck breast starters would all go down a treat, not to mention the cocoa crust venison, sirloin of Aberdeen Angus beef and wild hare pappardelle.

Seafood fans can indulge in Orkney hand dived scallops to start, and for main the halibut and monkfish dishes have proven popular.

Vegetarian options include a compressed watermelon, gorgonzola, heritage carrot, pistachio, onion and nigella seed cracker dish to start and Glazerts goats’ cheese and truffle soufflé, roscoff onions, salt baked beetroot, watercress.

Those that have a sweet tooth can try out a multitude of desserts from a chocolate and banana split, pumpkin and gingerbread trifle, passion fruit soufflé, baked apple cheesecake and a selection of cheeses.

Prices begin at £10 to £16 for starters, £33 to £34 for mains and £8 to £12 for desserts.

The lunch menu is slightly different with two courses available for £21.95 per head.

For more on dining out…