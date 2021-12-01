Snow is coming: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands told to brace for cold conditions as another weather warning is issued – here’s when

Another Met Office weather warning has been issued amid forecasts of ice and snow across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Forecasters predict nearly an inch of the white stuff could fall across the north and north-east overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

However, it is feared that could increase to up to two inches on higher ground.

Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to plummet to -2C while thousands of homes in Aberdeenshire and Moray remain without power following Storm Arwen.

When will the cold weather hit?

The weather warning for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, which also covers Orkney and Shetland, comes into force at 6pm on Wednesday.

Residents have been told to brace for disruption and hazards from the cold conditions until 10am on Thursday.

Met Office forecasters have warned “icy patches” will probably form on untreated roads and surfaces during the night- leading the risk of slips and falls.

Meanwhile, the weather alert has also highlighted the possibility of journey times by road and rail being affected.

How cold will it get where I am?

Rural areas are likely to feel the worst of the cold conditions through the night.

-2C: Tomintoul, Braemar and Kingussie.

-1C: Fort William, Dufftown, Grantown.

0C: Aberdeen, Inverness, Banchory, Lerwick, Brora, Stornoway, Ellon and Stonehaven.

1C: Elgin, Banff, Kirkwall, Peterhead, Thurso.

Aberdeenshire Council update on expected cold weather.

Following the Met Office warning of incoming cold weather later this week, Aberdeenshire Council provided an update on the situation.

From 6 pm this evening there is expected cold, wintery showers with warnings of ice in the north-east until 10 am December 2.

Winds are expected to be lower than previously predicted at around 40 mph however snowfall cannot be ruled out as snow showers move across the area this afternoon.

Therefore the Council have deployed gritters to make sure primary routes across Aberdeenshire are ready for all eventualities.

While many main routes are clear of debris from Storm Arwen, more rural areas are still without power and access is limited due to debris.