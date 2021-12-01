Snow is coming: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands told to brace for cold conditions as another weather warning is issued – here’s when

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Snow is coming: Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands told to brace for cold conditions as another weather warning is issued – here’s when

By David Mackay
December 1, 2021, 11:57 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 3:42 pm
Runners in Duthie Park in Aberdeen during a dusting of snow. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Another Met Office weather warning has been issued amid forecasts of ice and snow across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Forecasters predict nearly an inch of the white stuff could fall across the north and north-east overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

However, it is feared that could increase to up to two inches on higher ground.

Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to plummet to -2C  while thousands of homes in Aberdeenshire and Moray remain without power following Storm Arwen.

When will the cold weather hit?

The weather warning for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, which also covers Orkney and Shetland, comes into force at 6pm on Wednesday.

Residents have been told to brace for disruption and hazards from the cold conditions until 10am on Thursday.

Met Office forecasters have warned “icy patches” will probably form on untreated roads and surfaces during the night- leading the risk of slips and falls.

Meanwhile, the weather alert has also highlighted the possibility of journey times by road and rail being affected.

How cold will it get where I am?

Rural areas are likely to feel the worst of the cold conditions through the night.

-2C: Tomintoul, Braemar and Kingussie.

-1C: Fort William, Dufftown, Grantown.

0C: Aberdeen, Inverness, Banchory, Lerwick, Brora, Stornoway, Ellon and Stonehaven.

1C: Elgin, Banff, Kirkwall, Peterhead, Thurso.

Aberdeenshire Council update on expected cold weather.

Following the Met Office warning of incoming cold weather later this week, Aberdeenshire Council provided an update on the situation.

From 6 pm this evening there is expected cold, wintery showers with warnings of ice in the north-east until 10 am December 2.

Winds are expected to be lower than previously predicted at around 40 mph however snowfall cannot be ruled out as snow showers move across the area this afternoon.

Therefore the Council have deployed gritters to make sure primary routes across Aberdeenshire are ready for all eventualities.

While many main routes are clear of debris from Storm Arwen, more rural areas are still without power and access is limited due to debris.

