12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight and dinner for two at Prestonfield in Edinburgh

An error occurred. Please try again.

The last day of our festive giveaway is a fantastic prize of an overnight stay and dinner for two at Prestonfield in Edinburgh.

Originally built as the grand baroque home of Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Prestonfield has a long and distinguished heritage at the very centre of Scotland’s political, social, business and artistic life.

The iconic venue now owned by legendry restaurateur and hotelier, James Thomson, who has created one of Edinburgh’s top five star hotels with 23 stylishly opulent rooms and suites.

Prestonfield is situated in 20 acres of private gardens and parkland in the shadow of Arthur’s Seat, just five minutes from the city centre.

Over the years, Prestonfield has welcomed presidents, princes and stage and screen icons. From Grace de Monaco, Lauren Bacall, Jessie Norman, the Dali Lama, Oliver Reed, Elton John to Sean Connery, stars have come from far and wide to enjoy this opulent and unique venue in Scotland’s capital.

So we are giving one lucky reader the chance to be pampered and treated like a star with this chance to win an overnight stay and dinner for two at the stunning venue.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the Prestonfield class giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022.

It is only redeemable from Sunday to Thursday during January and February (excluding Valentine’s Day). Booking is subject to availability.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…