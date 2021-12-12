Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving Aberdeen barmaid struck two people with her car – then fled the scene

By Kathryn Wylie
December 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Lynne Murphy drove home drunk from the Foundry.
Lynne Murphy drove home drunk from the Foundry.

A drink-driving barmaid accidentally struck two pedestrians with her car before leaving the scene because she “got a scare”.

Lynne Murphy, 50,  drank two pints of lager after her shift ended at the Foundry in Aberdeen then jumped behind the wheel of her car to drive home across the city.

But her journey had barely started when the wing mirror of her vehicle collided with two people who were trying to cross Holburn Street.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how Murphy jumped behind the wheel of her red Vauxhall Corsa car at around 8.10pm on November 13.

Her shift at the Holburn Street bar had ended just over an hour earlier.

Drove away from accident

“A couple were walking east on Alford Lane and they tried to cross the street,” he said.

“When they were halfway across the road the accused’s vehicle appeared from Justice Mill Lane, turned right on to Holburn Street, driving off towards Union Street.

“The vehicle passed the two witnesses on their right-hand side. At this time the right wing mirror struck both their arms.”

The woman was almost knocked to the ground as she spun off balance, but neither were seriously injured.

Murphy, however, drove off and was only traced after the pair reported her registration plate to police.

Had drank more since the accident

Officers traced her at her home an hour later, where she said she’d drunk a further “two or three” vodka and diet cokes since getting in.

She told police she’d finished work at 7pm and had two pints there before driving home.

Murphy was found to have a breath reading of 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court building
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘I just got a scare’

She admitted the charges at the earliest opportunity and represented herself in the dock.

When asked why she failed to stop she told the court: “I just got a bit of a scare.

“When I realised I had hit them, I just got a scare.”

Murphy, of Gilcomstown Court, Aberdeen, admitted failing to stop and give details at the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Could have had a ‘tragic outcome’

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told her: “This just shows you how dangerous it is to drink and drive and how you can be over the limit even on your admission of drinking two pints of lager.

“You hit pedestrians. This could have been a very, very different and tragic outcome altogether.

“Thankfully they don’t seem to have sustained serious injuries but there could still be a claim for compensation on your insurance.”

He fined Murphy £400 and banned her from the roads for two years. She may carry out a drink-driver rehabilitation course in order to reduce that disqualification period slightly.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE. 

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]