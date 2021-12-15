Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas dinner: North-east experts’ five simple low-salt swaps

By Ana Da Silva
December 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2021, 8:05 am
Here are some helpful dinner suggestions if you're watching how much salt you eat this Christmas.

Keeping an eye on your blood pressure this Christmas? We look at some simple swaps you can make to keep your salt intake down over the festive period.

Many of us look forward to the holidays for different reasons, and for some this means a chance to indulge in our favourite treats.

Generally, it’s a time where we eat more than usual and because of this, your salt intake can also increase.

But an uptake in salt can increase your blood pressure – a risk factor for stroke and heart disease.

High salt intake can lead to high blood pressure.

It’s easier than you think to switch over to a lower salt diet, without having a major impact on your food.

We’ve spoken to the experts behind the Aberdeen Health And Wellbeing Festival, who’ve drawn up some helpful tips.

Push out the (gravy) boat

A lot of pre-prepared meats and veg come packed full of salt that often isn’t needed.

While it’s a bit more time and effort, it’s relatively simple to prep and cook your vegetables yourself. You could even do this ahead of time, so it’s just a case of reheating on Christmas Day.

Try making your own gravy.

Consider buying a fresh turkey and making your own gravy from its juices. Keep your eyes peeled for half-salt stock cubes on the supermarket shelves to reduce the sodium levels even further.

Nice bit of Wensleydale?

Watch out as some of your festive favourites could be hiding large amounts of salt inside.

Try limiting how many pigs in blankets you tuck into, and perhaps pass on the smoked salmon.

Some cheddars might have higher salt content than others.

When it comes to digging into the cheeseboard, be careful of the likes of stilton and certain cheddars, which can be high in salt.

Wensleydale, mozzarella and Swiss cheese could all work with your crackers instead.

Homemade soup: Is it worth the broth-er?

A soup starter’s often a traditional choice when it comes to Christmas dinner, but check the nutritional information on the tins in the back of your cupboard before serving them up.

Supermarket soups can often be full of salt, with one tin sometimes containing as much as one-third of your daily recommended allowance.

Consider making your own so you know exactly how much salt it contains.

Relish the chance to experiment with seasoning

High levels of salt could also be lurking in your collection of ready-made table sauces.

Check the labels and consider swapping the likes of mustard for cranberry sauce.

You could also crack open the spice cupboard and experiment with seasonings other than salt as you cook.

Lemon can also help elevate flavours without the extra sodium.

Check salt isn’t being snuck through the back door

Salt is sometimes referred to just as sodium on the back of food packaging, which can cause confusion when you’re reading the ingredients list.

NHS guidelines say we should eat no more than 6g of salt a day, which includes 2.4g of pure sodium.

But you can be more salt aware by checking the traffic light labels on the front of your favourite foods.

Lower salt options are labelled green – choose those over ones with orange or red warning.

 

