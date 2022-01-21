Comfort Food Friday: Cook up Miguel Barclay’s chicken drumstick cassoulet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This French-inspired one-pot wonder makes for a hearty winter supper.

“One of my favourite complete meals in a pot has to be cassoulet,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.

“You get the carb element from the beans, a lovely rich sauce and whatever you choose as the hero ingredient.

“Here I have gone for chicken drumsticks, which are affordable and delicious.”

With minimal effort required and a handful of ingredients that you will more than likely be able to find in our cupboards at home, this recipe is even more appealing.

If you are looking for something for dinner that you can turn around in a flash, then this is a recipe you will not only thoroughly enjoy making, but will most certainly reap the rewards of, too.

Miguel Barclay’s chicken drumstick cassoulet

Makes 1 portion

Ingredients

2 chicken drumsticks, skin on

½ red onion, sliced

200g cannellini beans (from a

400g tin), drained

Pinch of dried oregano

½ vegetable stock cube

200g chopped tomatoes

(from a 400g tin)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Season the chicken drumsticks with salt and pepper, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally to colour all sides. Add the onion and continue to fry for a further five minutes. Add the cannellini beans (if you don’t have cannellini beans, swap them for canned chickpeas), oregano and chopped tomatoes, then crumble in the stock cube and season. Simmer for about 10 minutes, then serve.

Green One Pound Meals by Miguel Barclay is published by Headline Home, priced £16.99. Photography by Dan Jones. Available now.

