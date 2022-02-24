Azets warns of business failures after Covid measures end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Scotland business

Azets warns of business failures after Covid measures end

By Keith Findlay
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 11:53 am
Post Thumbnail

Accountancy group Azets has warned an end to landlord restrictions on unpaid rent may trigger a wave of commercial tenant failures.

Restrictions on winding up petitions for the pursuit of unpaid commercial rent will be removed from April 1.

They were introduced by the Scottish Government in response to the Covid pandemic.

The current 14-week notice period for terminating leases is also due to expire on April 1.

According to James Fennessey, partner with Azets in Scotland, the changes could lead to a spate of tenant insolvencies as businesses already struggling with soaring costs face new rent demands.

Tenants and landlords will be forced to have difficult conversations that in many cases could result in the closure of a business.”

Mr Fennessey said: “During the last two years, Covid debts were ring-fenced to encourage consensual repayment plans – leaving landlords with little option but to agree rent reductions and deferrals and waive arrears to preserve long-term income.

“However, when these protections are removed in April, tenants and landlords will be forced to have difficult conversations that in many cases could result in the closure of a business.

“As a matter of priority, worried commercial tenants should review their balance sheets and undertake an urgent cash flow assessment to identify declining working capital, problems with paying employees or suppliers and pressure from creditors.

“We would encourage tenants to focus on effective working capital management, maintain open dialogue with landlords and prioritise any funding requirements arising from Covid debts.

“Tenants could also seek to refinance via debt or equity, providing breathing space and maximising the prospect of a turnaround.”

But Mr Fennessey also warned commercial lenders are unlikely to fund tenants struggling with a lack of liquidity, accrued debt, including government loans, and low borrowing capacity.

James Fennessey, partner with Azets in Scotland.

He added: “This scenario will, unfortunately, force commercial tenants to consider an alternative lender with very high interest rates, or equity finance on a distressed asset value basis.

“This will come with numerous prohibitive restrictions.

“While Covid loans, support packages and interventions staved off many business closures, their removal is now exposing businesses already under severe cash flow and working capital pressures.

“We would encourage any commercial tenant concerned with their financial position to seek advice as early as possible in order to maximise the prospects of securing the long-term survival of the business.”

