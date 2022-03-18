Drive-Thru Diners: Breakfast comes all wrapped up at Aberdeen’s The Food Project – but was the grub a hit or a miss?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Catering vans do not come few and far between in the north and north-east, but discovering one that offers knock-your-socks-off grub certainly is.

With such little space available to experiment and cook up a storm, it must prove exceedingly difficult for street food vendors to really stand out from the crowd.

After all, the market is constantly growing, particularly in Aberdeen.

In my opinion, this is best done by not only offering a high-quality service, but serving up out-of-the-ordinary dishes or unique food combinations that you wouldn’t spot in many food and drink establishments.

And one dish that recently grabbed the attention of Julia and I is one of the menu items available at Aberdeen food truck, The Food Project.

What was that dish? It’s the business’ mega breakfast wrap.

Some of you may be familiar with it and order it religiously, while others will know little to nothing about the delicious-sounding treat.

For those that fall into the latter, rest assured, for your resident Drive-Thru Diners will be putting it – along with two other menu items – to the test.

The Food Project: What is it and what’s on offer?

Situated on Moss Road near Cove, The Food Project serves a variety of breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as snacks, drinks, meal deals and the odd special menu item.

The business boasts quite the following on social media, having gained over 1,600 followers on Facebook alone.

But we can see why given their offering, which includes the likes of a series of delicious-sounding hot and cold wraps, sandwiches, burgers and more.

The order:

The results

So, it’s time to find out what Julia and thought of The Food Project’s dishes.

Was the mega breakfast wrap a foodie phenomenon, or should breakfast only be eaten in a traditional manner?

Mega breakfast wrap

The mega breakfast wrap, which had already been sliced (brownie points for that) was stuffed to the brim with an assortment of tasty, quintessential breakfast ingredients.

From Stornoway black pudding, haggis, bacon and sausage to baked beans and a fried egg – an element that wasn’t required in our opinions as it carried little flavour – it was impossible for us to sample everything in one bite. But we did what we could.

The haggis and black pudding had a warming kick to them, while the sausage was crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. The wrap was nice and thin, too.

Julia thought the beans were a nice touch as they added some moisture and sauce to the mix. We had hoped to find some tomato ketchup (or to quote Julia, Tommy K) for this, but sadly failed.

Presentation

Julia: 3.5/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Sweet chilli chicken wrap

Julia and I were equally as excited to tuck into the sweet chilli chicken wrap. Although we were a tad confused as it was filled with curry sauce rather than sweet chilli sauce, but I certainly wasn’t complaining. Curry is a favourite of mine.

It was all going to come down to the sauce in the end. And oh boy, it impressed us both.

The type of curry sauce you would pick up at your local Chinese (a personal favourite of mine), it tasted both sweet and savoury and a lovely mild spice lingered on the tongue afterwards.

As for the chicken, it tore away with ease. The batter didn’t have much to offer in terms of flavour, but when you’re covered in a sauce that good, it doesn’t matter all too much.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Fresh hot dog

Neither of us quite knew what to make of the hot dog. One thing was for certain, it was definitely on the larger side and would happily feed two rather than one.

The peppery sausage was sandwiched in between a brioche bun, ensuring the pair of us were getting hints of sweet and savoury. But we definitely should have asked for some toppings to give it that wow factor.

I hadn’t seen a hot dog made using a brioche bun before and it did prove rather flimsy, but it still did the job.

Presentation

Julia: 2.5/5

Karla: 3/5

Taste

Julia: 3/5

Karla: 3/5

It was the sweet chilli chicken wrap that came out on top at The Food Project, with a score of 16.5/20.

