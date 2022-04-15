Cooking on a Budget: Recreate a fakeaway favourite – cod peri-peri with sweetcorn, coleslaw and sweet potato fries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cooking on a Budget: Recreate a fakeaway favourite – cod peri-peri with sweetcorn, coleslaw and sweet potato fries

By Brian Stormont
April 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 15, 2022, 11:50 am
Cod peri-peri with sweetcorn, coleslaw and sweet potato fries.
Cod peri-peri with sweetcorn, coleslaw and sweet potato fries.

Feeling like a treat? This Love Seafood cod peri-peri is sure to satisfy your craving. A fakeaway favourite that won’t break the bank in just a few easy steps, it’s an easy-peasy way to bring on better living.

Here, beautifully flaky cod takes on the tasty flavours of peri-peri seasoning, with a feast of restaurant-style sides to make it feel like one of your favourite meals out, from the comfort of your home.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Shop at your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably-sourced seafood, and for more recipe inspiration visit www.loveseafood.co.uk

You can also find more budget cooking recipe inspiration here.

Cod peri-peri with sweetcorn, coleslaw and sweet potato fries

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 400g frozen sweet potato fries
  • 4 fresh or frozen mini corn on the cobs/cobettes
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 4 cod loin fillets, patted dry
  • Peri-peri seasoning, to taste
  • 300g tub coleslaw
  • Side salad (optional)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to the temperature recommended on the pack of the sweet potato fries. Preheat the grill to medium.
  2. Bake the sweet potato fries in the oven according to the pack instructions.
  3. While the fries are cooking, bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add the corn cobs/cobettes and cook for 5 minutes. Drain, then toss with
    the oil and place on a tray under the grill, turning occasionally until the
    corn starts to char a little. Remove from the grill and wrap in foil to keep warm.
  4. Meanwhile, place the cod on a foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle generously with the peri-peri seasoning to taste and cover with foil. When the fries have around 12 minutes left to cook, place the cod in the oven on a shelf lower than the fries.
  5. Cook for 12 minutes or until the fries are crisp and the cod is cooked through.
  6. Serve the cod with the sweet potato fries, grilled corn, coleslaw and salad, if desired.

