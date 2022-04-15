Cooking on a Budget: Recreate a fakeaway favourite – cod peri-peri with sweetcorn, coleslaw and sweet potato fries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Feeling like a treat? This Love Seafood cod peri-peri is sure to satisfy your craving. A fakeaway favourite that won’t break the bank in just a few easy steps, it’s an easy-peasy way to bring on better living.

Here, beautifully flaky cod takes on the tasty flavours of peri-peri seasoning, with a feast of restaurant-style sides to make it feel like one of your favourite meals out, from the comfort of your home.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Shop at your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably-sourced seafood, and for more recipe inspiration visit www.loveseafood.co.uk

You can also find more budget cooking recipe inspiration here.

Cod peri-peri with sweetcorn, coleslaw and sweet potato fries

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

400g frozen sweet potato fries

4 fresh or frozen mini corn on the cobs/cobettes

1 tbsp vegetable oil

4 cod loin fillets, patted dry

Peri-peri seasoning, to taste

300g tub coleslaw

Side salad (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to the temperature recommended on the pack of the sweet potato fries. Preheat the grill to medium. Bake the sweet potato fries in the oven according to the pack instructions. While the fries are cooking, bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Add the corn cobs/cobettes and cook for 5 minutes. Drain, then toss with

the oil and place on a tray under the grill, turning occasionally until the

corn starts to char a little. Remove from the grill and wrap in foil to keep warm. Meanwhile, place the cod on a foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle generously with the peri-peri seasoning to taste and cover with foil. When the fries have around 12 minutes left to cook, place the cod in the oven on a shelf lower than the fries. Cook for 12 minutes or until the fries are crisp and the cod is cooked through. Serve the cod with the sweet potato fries, grilled corn, coleslaw and salad, if desired.

