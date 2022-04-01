Cooking on a Budget: Make the most of nutritious seafood for a quick and tasty family treat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pizza is the ultimate comfort food and this tuna tortilla pizza by Love Seafood is inexpensive and simple to make.

A lighter way to enjoy a family meal or great for lunchtimes, these tortilla pizzas make for an awesome speedy mealtime hack.

If you don’t have time to make a sauce with chopped tomatoes, you can use tomato puree or a jar of pizza sauce and these will be ready in a flash – perfect for helping you bring on better living.

If you don’t have chopped tomatoes with herbs to hand, just add a couple of pinches of dried herbs to the sauce. To keep things fresh, why not try mixing up different toppings like mushrooms, sweetcorn or courgettes?

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home. It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Tuna tortilla pizza

Ingredients

1 large or 2 smaller cans of tuna in water, drained and flaked

400g can chopped tomatoes with herbs

Pinch of sugar

4 large wholewheat tortillas

½ red onion, finely sliced

1 pepper, deseeded and sliced into thin strips (use 2 different coloured halves if you prefer)

125g shredded mozzarella cheese

Fresh basil leaves (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 220C/Fan 200/425F/Gas Mark 7. Cover two baking trays with baking paper. For the sauce, put the chopped tomatoes into a non-stick saucepan with a pinch of sugar and some black pepper. Cook on a medium high heat until the liquid volume has reduced and has created a thickened sauce that doesn’t look watery. Place the tortillas on the prepared baking trays. Spread a generous spoonful of the sauce on to each base, spreading it around to cover the base. Add the tuna, onion and pepper, and scatter over the cheese. Bake in the oven for 6–8 minutes, or until the cheese has melted. Serve immediately, garnished with fresh basil sprigs if desired.

Shop at your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably sourced seafood, and for more recipe inspiration visit loveseafood.co.uk.

