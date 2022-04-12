Isle of Skye takeaway expands to include 24-seater cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Isle of Skye takeaway expands to include 24-seater cafe

By Karla Sinclair
April 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
An Isle of Skye takeaway cafe has expanded to include a 24-seater eating space as local demand continues to increase.

Relish, on Wentworth Street in Portree, is now welcoming customers into its new cafe area which is located on the first level of its current premises.

Only used as a takeaway prior to the expansion, owner Robert Macaskill was keen to grow the business due to “local demand and the capability of staff.”

Relish is open from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday.

A casual dining space

Robert, who resides in Borve, has been a chef since leaving school in 1994 and has always worked in Portree.

The 43-year-old purchased the business back in 2016.

“Relish had been trading since 2011 as a deli takeaway,” he said. “We changed slightly and went towards a soup, sandwich and coffee takeout when we took over.”

Pre-expansion, Relish consisted of simply the shop front with two staff.

The new upstairs seating area.

Now, the cafe will have as many as six members working on any day at peak season.

Robert went on to say: “Work on the expansion began in January. The work is still in progress as we are waiting on the completion of our toilets, but the main seating and cafe area are open and in use.

“We have hired three young staff who are local and still in school, but are still looking for a full-time member to join the team.”

Local artwork and tasty food

Relish offers a variety of coffees, local and home baking, cakes, rolls, and fresh meat and seafood including haddock and Skye venison, as well as outside catering for functions and parties.

Dish prices vary from £3 to £12.

Not only that, but customers can also purchase artwork by local artist Sarah Ferguson inside the cafe, too.

“The cafe is a blank canvas to show off the quality of the local artwork on display,” Robert added.

“It will create more work and options in the future to use it as a venue for small functions and meetings, as well.

“Overall, I am most excited about being able to offer locals a new place to come for coffee and cake, breakfast or lunch and to showcase local artwork.”

