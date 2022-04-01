MasterChef: Inverness-born Sarah Rankin triumphs in quarter finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tonight’s MasterChef quarter-final saw Inverness-born Sarah Rankin triumph, and we’ll be seeing the talented home cook return to our screens to compete once more.

Sarah, who currently resides in Kinross, succeeded in fighting for a place in the semi-final, alongside fellow quarter-finalist, 29-year-old theatre director Holly.

The 47-year-old was tasked with just one intense challenge – cook two courses that will excite not only judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode, but also some of MasterChef’s most inspiring contestants.

This included finalists from 2021 Alexina Anatole and Mike Tomkins, and Champion Tom Rhodes, who have all gone on to careers in the food industry.

But the marketing consultant failed to crumble under the pressure.

Classic flavour combinations

Only two semi-final places were up for grabs, meaning Sarah had to show real flair and ambition to edge closer to the MasterChef 2022 trophy.

Each contestant had one hour and 15 minutes to produce two courses.

Sarah’s first course was beetroot three ways – roasted, boiled and pickled – served with whipped goat’s cheese, pear infused with elderflower, hazelnuts and an elderflower vinaigrette.

She explained that throughout the competition, she has tried to remain true to herself. “I make things that I like to eat,” said Sarah.

But what did the judges think of her first course?

Tom loved the touch of acidity from the pickle and said the goat’s cheese was “mild and smooth”, however critiqued the size of the dish. He said: “There’s just not enough of it for me.”

Alexina and Mike also complimented elements of the plate, including the sweetness of the pear.

Mike said: “A lot of work has gone into each piece and when you have them together, even better.”

Taste of the sea

To follow, the talented home cook prepared pan-fried cod with tempura cod cheek, peas, chorizo, spring onion and a tarragon sauce.

The cod proved flakey and the tempura batter was both light and crispy, much to the liking of the judges, Alexina in particular who said she was “really impressed” with the dish.

Tom went on to say: “I was a little bit apprehensive about the chorizo but it actually works really well with the fish. I think she’s done a really great job with this.”

In the kitchen, Gregg said the fish cookery was great.

Sarah did not think she had done enough to make it through but prevailed.

She was the second contestant in the episode to be announced as a semi-finalist and was in disbelief.

“I’m totally, totally stunned. I genuinely thought John had said the wrong name”, she said.

“I’m so pleased though, it’s amazing.”

Sarah will be returning to our screens next week as a MasterChef 2022 semi-finalist.

MasterChef airs on BBC One.

For more on Sarah’s MasterChef journey…